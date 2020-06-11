(QCOSTARICA) Have you seen them? Sección de Capturas del Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) shared the images of the 10 most wanted in Costa Rica.

These 10 (9 men and 1 woman) are being sought in connection with crimes of drug trafficking, robbery, pimping, and rape, among others.

The authorities ask for your help to identify and recognize the people who appear in the photographs.

1. Nelson Mazanarez Munguía

Drug trafficking.

2. Marwel Chavarría Martínez

Aggravated robbery.

3. Asdrubal Sojo Carballo

Drug trafficking.

4. Anthony Valverde Camacho

Drug trafficking.

5. Bryan Salazar Robles

Aggravated robbery.

6. Michael Marín Espinoza

Aggravated robbery.

7. Joaquín Burgues Valera

Pimping.

8. Randy Mena Aguero

Rape.

9. Sinaí Delgado Carballo

Aggravated robbery.

10. Abdiel Díaz Hernández

Aggravated robbery.

If you have key information that will allow the whereabouts of those required to be found, call the OIJ confidential line at 800-8000645.