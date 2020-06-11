(QCOSTARICA) Have you seen them? Sección de Capturas del Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) shared the images of the 10 most wanted in Costa Rica.
These 10 (9 men and 1 woman) are being sought in connection with crimes of drug trafficking, robbery, pimping, and rape, among others.
The authorities ask for your help to identify and recognize the people who appear in the photographs.
1. Nelson Mazanarez Munguía
Drug trafficking.
2. Marwel Chavarría Martínez
Aggravated robbery.
3. Asdrubal Sojo Carballo
Drug trafficking.
4. Anthony Valverde Camacho
Drug trafficking.
5. Bryan Salazar Robles
Aggravated robbery.
6. Michael Marín Espinoza
Aggravated robbery.
7. Joaquín Burgues Valera
Pimping.
8. Randy Mena Aguero
Rape.
9. Sinaí Delgado Carballo
Aggravated robbery.
10. Abdiel Díaz Hernández
Aggravated robbery.