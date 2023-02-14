Tuesday 14 February 2023
102 homicides this year, 25 more than for the same period in 2022

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The country has already exceeded 100 homicides in the first 44 days of this year.

According to data from the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ), there are already 102 cases on Monday, February 13, more than 25 cases for the same period in 2022.

Last year, a year with the historic record of being the year with the most homicides, it wasn’t until February 26 that 102 homicides were recorded.

Revenge and settling scores are half of the cases (52).

Striking is that 19 of the victims were women, compared to the four in the same period in 2022.
Jorge Torres, head of the Ministerio de Seguridad Pública (MSP) – Ministry of Public Security, hopes that the containment work they are carrying out, particularly in areas of Puntarenas, Alajuela and Limón provinces, will soon be seen in the homicide indicators.

According to figures from the judicial police, 2 out of 3 murders reported to date have occurred in San José (26), Limón (22) and Puntarenas (19).

 

 

