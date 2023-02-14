Tuesday 14 February 2023
type here...
Search

Two tons of seashells seized from tourists between 2021 and 2022

The seizures took place at the Guanacaste Airport that has begun an awareness campaign to stop the practice

NationalGuanacasteRedaqted
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Two tons of seashells seized from tourists between 2021 and 2022

QCOSTARICA - The Guanacaste Airport began an information campaign...
Read more

102 homicides this year, 25 more than for the same period in 2022

QCOSTARICA - The country has already exceeded 100 homicides...
Read more

Cryptocurrency in El Salvador: How to Find the Best Crypto Exchange

Crypto is slowly, but surely making its way into...
Read more

Cannabigerol (CBD) vs. Cannabidiol (CBD): Will CBG Be the New CBD?

By this point, practically everyone who knows about CBD...
Read more

European Union to “Grey List” Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - As of today, February 14, the European...
Read more

Gran Fondo Andrey Amador injects ¢500M colones into the Costa Rican economy

QCOSTARICA - With more than 4,000 registered cyclists prior...
Read more

Guaranteed vs Potential benefit, why is motivation for each very different?

Guaranteed benefits refer to outcomes or rewards that are...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢568.02 Buy

¢576.20 Sell

14 February 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Guanacaste Airport began an information campaign to raise awareness among tourists who visit the country’s beaches, so that they do not take home the seashells as ‘souvenirs’.

Between 2021 and 2002, airport police seized some 2 tons of seashells (conchas in Spanish) at the air terminal.

- Advertisement -

But it is not only tourists that do damage to the marine ecosystems

César Jaramillo, General Manager of the Guanacaste Airport, said that this practice has a negative environmental impact on the beaches, which is why national tourists are also part of the awareness campaign.

For this they created a new mascot, “Lora”, a female turtle known as “Lora o Verde” that seeks to protect the coasts of Guanacaste.

Through the “Be a shell hero” (Sé un héroe de las conchas) campaign, Lora has the environmental mission of educating tourists and avoiding serious damage to marine ecosystems.

“We want our passengers to fall in love with the destination and return later with their children and, above all, to protect the resources of our coasts,” said the manager of the Guanacaste Airport.

Jaramillo commented that while airport officials continue monitoring the situation, the goal is for the seizure to decrease in the coming months.

- Advertisement -

Messages that generate awareness among tourists can be seen on the airport networks.

Guanacaste received 1,443, 862 passengers in 2022; that is an increase of 43% more visitations than in 2021.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article102 homicides this year, 25 more than for the same period in 2022
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Top 10 Most Relaxing Places in Costa Rica

Costa Rica is known for its breathtaking natural beauty, welcoming communities,...
Read more

Why do you have to be at airport 3 hours before?

QCOSTARICA - Two hours for a domestic flight and three hours...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

China apologizes to Costa Rica for balloon flyover

QCOSTARICA - You have most likely heard about the...
Politics

European Union to “Grey List” Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - As of today, February 14, the European...
Paying the bills