106 thousand people have already received their two doses against covid-19

QCOSTARICA – A total of 106,227 people already have the two doses against covid-19, according to the Sistema Integrado de Vacunas (SIVA) de la Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (Caja) Integrated Vaccine System of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (Caja), as of Friday, March 19, 2021.

According to the records, in total, the teams of vaccinators applied 312,425 doses of the Pfizer vaccine against covid-19, of these 206,198 (66%) correspond to first doses and 106,227 to the second.

142,774 vaccines have been administered in the Central South region, which includes the health centers of the metropolitan region of San José and the province of Cartago, and 77,703 vaccines in the Central North region, made up of the health centers of the metropolitan region of Alajuela and the province of Heredia.

In the Chorotega region (health areas of Guanacaste and the Alajuela canton of Upala), a total of 26,372 vaccinations were applied.

Of the total number of vaccinations, 142,763 were to men and 169,662 to women.

Vaccination is maintained throughout the country and as of Friday, Costa Rica has a national vaccination rate of 6 people per 100 inhabitants.

The Caja reminded the population that although the vaccine against covid-19 is part of the protective shield against the covid-19 virus, it does not replace the other recommended prevention measures: regular handwashing, physical distancing and the use of face masks.

“Completing vaccination schedules against covid-19 is essential to provide adequate immunity to people, especially those who are more vulnerable, such as the elderly and those who work in first response institutions of the health system in public institutions or the private sector,” said Dr. Diana Paniagua of the Caja’s Epidemiological Surveillance.