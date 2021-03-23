Monday 22 March 2021
type here...
Rico's Covid-19 DigestHealthVaccine

106 thousand people have already received their two doses against covid-19

by Rico
15

QCOSTARICA – A total of 106,227 people already have the two doses against covid-19, according to the  Sistema Integrado de Vacunas (SIVA) de la Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (Caja) Integrated Vaccine System of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (Caja), as of Friday, March 19, 2021.

Of the total vaccinations, the majority, 169,662 were given to women. Courtesy CCSS.

According to the records, in total, the teams of vaccinators applied 312,425 doses of the Pfizer vaccine against covid-19, of these 206,198 (66%) correspond to first doses and 106,227 to the second.

- Advertisement -

142,774 vaccines have been administered in the Central South region, which includes the health centers of the metropolitan region of San José and the province of Cartago, and 77,703 vaccines in the Central North region, made up of the health centers of the metropolitan region of Alajuela and the province of Heredia.

In the Chorotega region (health areas of Guanacaste and the Alajuela canton of Upala), a total of 26,372 vaccinations were applied.

Of the total number of vaccinations, 142,763 were to men and 169,662 to women.

Vaccination is maintained throughout the country and as of Friday, Costa Rica has a national vaccination rate of 6 people per 100 inhabitants.

- Advertisement -

The Caja reminded the population that although the vaccine against covid-19 is part of the protective shield against the covid-19 virus, it does not replace the other recommended prevention measures: regular handwashing, physical distancing and the use of face masks.

“Completing vaccination schedules against covid-19 is essential to provide adequate immunity to people, especially those who are more vulnerable, such as the elderly and those who work in first response institutions of the health system in public institutions or the private sector,” said Dr. Diana Paniagua of the Caja’s Epidemiological Surveillance.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleFirefighters mourning the death of Onix, the search dog
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Private Sector Proposes Rapid Antigen Test to Help Revive the Economy

QCOSTARICA - Workers and educators, as well as private sector employers,...
Read more

Only 0.2% of those vaccinated against covid-19 in Costa Rica registered any side effects

QCOSTARICA - Of the 190,088 in Costa Rica who have received...
Read more

MOST READ

Fitch maintains Costa Rica’s risk rating at ‘B’, due to deteriorating public finances

Business

US operations helped offset Fifco’s lower sales in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's Florida Ice and Farm Company S.A (Fifco) beverage business in the United States and the food business in Central America...
Colombia

Covid Hit Colombia Hard. Now It Face Big Vaccine Bills

Q24N -
(Bloomberg) — Colombia has already paid a steep price in the pandemic with more than 61,000 deaths from Covid-19. Now the country faces another...
El Salvador

El Salvador: Lightning Kills Olympic Surfing Hopeful While Training

Q24N -
Q24N - El Salvador's top women surfer and Tokyo Olympics hopeful, Katherine Diaz Hernandez, has been killed by lightning on a beach. She was preparing...
Health

Covid-19 caused the Costa Rican population to lose 13,484 years of life

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Covid-19 would have caused the Costa Rican population to lose 13,484 years of life. How is this possible and what does it...
Politics

CTP aims to sue and block Uber, InDriver and Didi in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In its continuing effort, perhaps to appease the formal taxi operators, the government through the Consejo de Transporte Público (CTP) - Public...
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

Can you choose which vaccine to receive?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Right now, Costa Rica only has the Pfizer/BionTech vaccine, thus the question, if you can choose which vaccine against covid-19 to receive,...
Diplomacy

“Costa Rica aims to become the Korea of South America”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The president of Costa Rica had good reasons for saying the country must aspire to be known as the “Korea of South...
Politics

Costa Rica first denies, then confirms appointment of Ambassador to Nicaragua

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - After 40 years working in the Foreign Ministry, Xinia Vargas Mora will have the challenge of managing relations with Nicaragua, this Tuesday...
Politics

Costa Rica asks India for donation of vaccines

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Government of Costa Rica, in February, asked India for a donation of vaccines against covid-19, within the framework of the cooperative...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.