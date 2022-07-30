Saturday 30 July 2022
type here...
Search

11 companies bid for vehicular inspection; Riteve stands aside for now

Riteve SyC, which was in charge of the vehicle inspections until July 15, announced that it will not bid for 'precarious use', but will wait for the international tender to compete again for this service.

InfrastructureMore News
By Rico
The Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Luis Amador, received 11 offers for the precarious use of the technical review. (Photo: Facebook capture)
Paying the bills

Latest

11 companies bid for vehicular inspection; Riteve stands aside for now

QCOSTARICA - A total of eleven companies submitted their...
Read more

Electric vehicles gain ground in “leasing and renting”

QCOSTARICA - At a time when gasoline is at...
Read more

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova, 57, shows off her sensational figure in hot pink bikini in Costa Rica

Q MAGAZINE - Supermodel Paulina Porizkova showed off her...
Read more

Suicides of women increased 50% in the first year of the pandemic in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Suicides in women went from 54 to...
Read more

Victims of Aldesa ask for investigation into alleged fraudulent bankruptcy

QCOSTARICA - A group of victims of the Aldesa...
Read more

“The green madness”: Thousands of dollars found in a dump in Argentina

Q24N - Multiple versions of a hidden treasure have...
Read more

The sell price of the dollar fell almost ¢23

QCOSTARICA - The sell price of the dollar has...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢667.61 Buy

¢675.02 Sell

30 July 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – A total of eleven companies submitted their offer to temporarily offer the vehicle inspection service in the country,.

Opus Group, Farenet Consortium, Metropolitan Parks, Cooperative of Workers of the Vehicle Technical Inspection R.L, Central American Medical Investments, Certigases CR Business Group, Tenet DFS, Intersat, Reteve Consortium, Dekra Consortium and CRSGS were the companies that submitted their offers to the Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Transportes (MOPY) by the July 29, 2022, deadline.

The Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Luis Amador, received 11 offers for the precarious use of the vehicular inspection. (Photo: Facebook video capture)

According to MOPT Minister, Luis Amador, on Friday, he will not yet open the offers of the companies that intend to offer the service on a temporary basis, “uso en precario” or “in precarious use”, for the next two years, while the government works on the permanent tender for a long term operator..

- Advertisement -

Amador explained that the MOPT will have 10 business days to analyze the offers and decide on the winning bidder.

Riteve SyC did not participate. On July 15, Riteve SyC, which had been in charge of operating the vehicular inspection for the last 20 years, closed its doors as per the contract it had with the government, announced it would not bid for the precarious use, but rather would wait for the long term tender process.

“As we had indicated on previous occasions, the company will maintain its willingness to offer and be able to continue contributing to the country as long as it is a bidding process with a solid legal basis and high-quality standards,” Riteve spokeswoman Jennifer Hidalgo said this week in response to questions if or not Riteve would be bidding on the temporary operation.

On July 15, Riteve SyC, in accordance with the provisions of the contract signed in 2002, delivered to the Costa Rican State the facilities and equipment it used in the inspections.

The selected company will operate in the same stations that once belonged to Riteve and now are the property of the State. Photo Lilly Maple/LN
- Advertisement -

The vehicular inspection is mandatory for all vehicles circulating in the country, with annual or bi-annual, as in the case of taxis, for example, based on the last digit of the license plate.

The inspection certificate is required to pay the annual Marchamo, circulating permit and registration of vehicles.

If the MOPT cannot come to terms with a winning bidder, Amador has said he will use MOPT mechanics who are familiar with the operation and use of the equipment used by Riteve.

As to rates, according to the specifications published by the MOPT, the highest scores will be given to the companies with the most technical experience and the lowest fees to the consumer.

- Advertisement -

However, the same document indicates that from the outset, the selected company would start operating with the same rates that Riteve had, since they are the ones that are currently approved by the Regulatory Authority (Aresep).

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleElectric vehicles gain ground in “leasing and renting”
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Constitutional Court rejects appeals of drivers claiming impossibility of obtaining RTV

QCOSTARICA - The Constitutional Court, commonly known as Sala IV, flatly...
Read more

President Chaves suspects that there is a ‘chorizo’ with appointments for driving tests

QCOSTARICA - New drivers have to go through hoops in Costa...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Dollar Exchange

The sell price of the dollar fell almost ¢23

QCOSTARICA - The sell price of the dollar has...
Infrastructure

11 companies bid for vehicular inspection; Riteve stands aside for now

QCOSTARICA - A total of eleven companies submitted their...
Paying the bills