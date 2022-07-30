What Happens If An Australian Online Casino Site Doesn’t Pay?

Aussie gamblers flock to online casinos either for leisure or as a way to make money. But whichever the motivation, it’s always exciting when you win money in an online casino. And with gambling being a big multi-billion dollar industry, many people will always continue to try their luck.

But not all gambling establishments are keen to maintain a good reputation online. Some do not mind breaking some rules every so often. But what do you do if an online casino withholds your winnings? John Gold from BetPokies showed us some things to do to claim your money.

Dialogue

You should first contact customer service and try to understand why your winnings are withheld. There might be something you don’t know or something on the terms and conditions you didn’t understand.

You can discuss this with the customer service staff and try to come to a compromise. However, if you have already contacted customer service with no success, the next best line of action is to get help from a third-party dispute resolution provider.

If even this fails to bear fruit, you can report the casino to the licensing authority in Australia for further investigation.

Dispute Resolution

There are loads of reasons why an online casino may not pay. But if you suspect they are maliciously trying to scam you of your winnings, here are the steps you can take to get help.

Take Screenshots

Every avid gambler should have a habit of taking screenshots of all their winnings. At the very least, you will have evidence to show when bragging to your friends about your gambling luck. But more importantly, you will have proof in case of a dispute.

In the case where the online casino is withholding your winnings, ensure you have a screenshot of the casino wallet, the message you receive when you try withdrawing, and anything else that you deem important.

Follow the Casino Complaint Process

Most online casinos have a dispute process listed on their terms and conditions. Check what the process is and try to follow it. This process might be long and tedious and sometimes outright frustrating. But it doesn’t hurt to try first before contacting a third party.

Also, ensure you keep evidence of all correspondences through this process. Take screenshots after every step.

Contact Third-party Casino Dispute Resolution Websites

If the online dispute process does not work, use a third-party casino resolution to try and speed up things.

Although it makes more sense to go directly to the licensing body, a third party might speed up the process. Here are some of the organizations you can contact.

You can report the casino to the licensing authority if this also doesn’t work.

Is It Possible to Sue if an Online Casino Doesn’t Pay?

The simple answer is yes. You can sue if a casino is withholding your winnings.

However, it is not always that simple. In most cases, an online casino will be based in a different country, which means it falls under different legal jurisdictions. So the question would be, where will you file your lawsuit?

For example, a casino in Australia is licensed in Australia and is under Australian legal jurisdiction. If the online casino is somewhere else, for example, in the UK, you might have to travel to the UK and deal with UK courts if you want to file a lawsuit. A nice holiday for you, but not worth the money if you ask me.

How to Avoid the Risk of Losing Your Winning in Online Casinos

There is only one way you can avoid going through all the trouble to claim your winnings in an online casino; Always play in a trusted, reputable online casino.

A good casino values its patrons and would not want to cause any scandal by withholding winnings. Online shady casinos will try to scam the Aussie players and refuse to pay.

Also, ensure to carefully study the casino’s terms and conditions before you put in your money: this way, you know what to expect, what can happen, and under which conditions.

Conclusion

Online gambling in Australia is fun and exciting. But if you want to enjoy the game and win yourself some money in the process, it is crucial to exercise caution and choose your gambling house very carefully.

You should choose carefully and pay attention to the ratings, such as the rating of paying casinos from BetPokies.

If you find yourself in a situation where a casino has refused to pay, these are ways you can use to try to claim your money.

And if you’re facing a gambling addiction, get free help and call the National Gambling Helpline on 1 800 858 858.

