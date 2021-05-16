11,773 older adults rejected the covid-19 vaccine; another 441 missed the second dose

QCOSTARICA – A total of 11,773 older adults (defined here as those ages 58 and up) have rejected the covid-19 vaccine and another 441 missed their second dose appointment.

This was reported by the authorities of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) as of May 10.

This registry, of people from the second priority vaccination group, is from the health services network management, maintained by region through bi-weekly reports.

“At the cutoff of May 10, at the country level there is a report of 11,773 rejections in first doses and 441 in second doses for a total of 12,214 rejections only in the group of 58 years and over.

“Fortunately, the number of people who reject the second dose is a smaller number, but not negligible, they achieve partial immunity because the studies of both vaccines available in the country indicate that two doses are required to achieve their maximum immune response,” indicated in the CCSS.

Since the previous week, there has been better control over the cases of rejection, since, as explained by the CCSS, automatic reports are now generated from the Expediente Digital Único en Salud (EDUS) and this allows registering the rejection from the first contact with the patient.

According to the guidelines established by authorities, “the person who rejects the immunization is not rescheduled”, however, the staff of the different medical centers analyze each particular case and even offer “an awareness by health and science professionals in those cases where there are doubts about the acceptance of the vaccine”.

To May 10, 2021, the CCSS registers a total of 1,093,931 doses applied against covid-19, of which 657,301 are first doses and 436,630 are second doses, that is, people who have already completed their vaccination.

To adults over 58 years of age and over, 533,309 have received their first doses and 342,641 to second doses.

