Sunday 16 May 2021
type here...
Rico's Covid-19 DigestHealthVaccine

11,773 older adults rejected the covid-19 vaccine; another 441 missed the second dose

Guideline establishes that the person who rejects the immunization is not rescheduled

by Rico
20

QCOSTARICA – A total of 11,773 older adults (defined here as those ages 58 and up) have rejected the covid-19 vaccine and another 441 missed their second dose appointment.

Guideline establishes that the person who rejects the immunization is not rescheduled

This was reported by the authorities of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) as of May 10.

- Advertisement -

This registry, of people from the second priority vaccination group, is from the health services network management, maintained by region through bi-weekly reports.

“At the cutoff of May 10, at the country level there is a report of 11,773 rejections in first doses and 441 in second doses for a total of 12,214 rejections only in the group of 58 years and over.

“Fortunately, the number of people who reject the second dose is a smaller number, but not negligible, they achieve partial immunity because the studies of both vaccines available in the country indicate that two doses are required to achieve their maximum immune response,” indicated in the CCSS.

Since the previous week, there has been better control over the cases of rejection, since, as explained by the CCSS, automatic reports are now generated from the Expediente Digital Único en Salud (EDUS) and this allows registering the rejection from the first contact with the patient.

- Advertisement -

The graphic prepared by Ameliarueda.com illustrates the effects of the first and second doses

According to the guidelines established by authorities, “the person who rejects the immunization is not rescheduled”, however, the staff of the different medical centers analyze each particular case and even offer “an awareness by health and science professionals in those cases where there are doubts about the acceptance of the vaccine”.

Vaccinations by age. SourceL CCSS

To May 10, 2021, the CCSS registers a total of 1,093,931 doses applied against covid-19, of which 657,301 are first doses and 436,630 are second doses, that is, people who have already completed their vaccination.

To adults over 58 years of age and over, 533,309 have received their first doses and 342,641 to second doses.

Application rate per 100 inhabitants. Source: CCSS

- Advertisement -

Follow the link for the COSTA RICA Vaccination statistics

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleGuide to the COVID Travel Restrictions for Central America
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Caja to move ‘non-covid’ patients to private hospitals

QCOSTARICA - Caja patients with diseases other than covid-19 will be...
Read more

66% of ICU patients are under 60 years of age

QCOSTARICA - Sunday night, 432 of the 1,188 covid patients in...
Read more

MOST READ

Three thousand hospitalized by the end of May, UCR projects

Colombia

Why Colombian protesters are taking to the streets

Q24N -
QCOLOMBIA – For the past two weeks, mass protests that started on April 28, have rocked Colombia, leaving at least 42 people dead and hundreds...
HQ

Protesters tried to block roads, but Police prevented closures

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Small groups of protesters tried to block several routes in the country on Monday, but the Fuerza Publica (National Police) managed to...
Colombia

Colombia surpasses 80,000 COVID-19 deaths; ICU’s nearly full

Q24N -
QCOLOMBIA – Confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in Colombia passed 80,000 on Friday, May 14, with intensive care units almost full in the biggest cities,...
Colombia

A perfect storm: What’s behind the Colombia protests?

Q24N -
QCOLOMBIA – Colombia has been roiled by nationwide, anti-government protests for more than two weeks, with the city of Cali emerging as the epicenter. Protesters...
Trends

Top 3 Japanese-Inspired Online Slots

Carter Maddox -
Slots are the most popular category in any casino. Gambling websites feature hundreds of these games, simplistic and elaborate. Reel symbols range from cherries...
Health

Today’s Covid news: We are almost a death every hour

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The last seven days (May to May 11) have been bitterly deadly for the country, with 146 people dying from covid-19. According to...
National

New restrictions outrage hospital staff while business applauds “balance”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The measures announced by the Government to reduce COVID-19 infections and hospital saturation unleashed a wave of reproaches, from one sector, and...
Reports

Covid vaccine passport, salvation or division?

Q Costa Rica -
EL UNIVERSAL Washington / Brussels - The desperation to reactivate economies, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, has prompted an idea: to create...
Health

Today’s Covid News: 32 deaths in the last 24 hours; 3,039 news cases

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica reported this Thursday the highest number of deaths associated with covid-19 in a single day, since the start of the...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.