Tuesday 18 May 2021
type here...
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Are we are out of the woods yet?: Daily cases drops, hospitals and deaths continue

by Rico
184

QCOSTARICA – Are we are out of the woods yet? Maybe, but most likely not, as this third wave continues to rack up record a high number of daily infections, that has led to a sustained collapse of the medical services and deaths.

Given that the Ministry of Health takes the weekends off during this critical phase of the pandemic, it wasn’t until Monday afternoon that we got the numbers for the weekend.

And while it looks promising, as the number of new infections dropped dramatically for Sunday and Monday, typically there is a drop in new cases over the weekend, to later snap back and hard days later.

- Advertisement -

What is a continued concern for Health and Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) officials, is the sustained number of beds occupied by Covid-19 patients, in particular the capacity of intensive care beds, increasing daily.

Deaths associated with Covid-19 also continue to pile up. We haven’t daily deaths in single digits since the third week in April.

Meanwhile, the vaccination program continues, as the country receives more doses, such as last week, when two separate deliveries, one from Pfizer and the other from COVAX, landed a record 212,830 doses in a single week.

Another shipment from Pfizer is expected today, Tuesday, May 18.

- Advertisement -

According to the Caja data, more than 1 million doses (1,093,931) have been applied, of which 436,630 have had their two doses. Those were the numbers as of May 10, new numbers are expected this week.

To put that into perspective, the Canadian province of Ontario, with a population of around 14 million, reports only 432,760 people have been fully vaccinated of the more than 7 million doses applied.

Epidemiological numbers

For Saturday, May 15, there were 2,795 new cases of covid-19 and 24 deaths.

For Sunday, May 16, the Ministry of Health reported 1,768 new cases and 22 deaths.

For Monday, May 17, there were 1,322 new case reported and 32 deaths.

On Monday, there were 1,403 people in hospital, of which 510 were in intensive care.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous article11,773 older adults rejected the covid-19 vaccine; another 441 missed the second dose
Next articleIn hail of bullets in mortal assault in Limon
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Will Costa Rica be on US list of vaccine donation?

QCOSTARICA - United States President Joe Biden announced on Monday that...
Read more

Bishop of Cartago suspends baptisms, first communions and confirmations to avoid family parties

QCOSTARICA - No baptisms, first communions or confirmations will be permitted...
Read more

MOST READ

Guide to the COVID Travel Restrictions for Central America

Health

Travel agencies estimate 10,000 Costa Ricans who will travel to the United Stares to be vaccinated

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The demand of Costa Ricans to go to get vaccinated against covid-19 in the United States increased strongly from Semana Santa, so...
HQ

Protesters tried to block roads, but Police prevented closures

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Small groups of protesters tried to block several routes in the country on Monday, but the Fuerza Publica (National Police) managed to...
Trends

How to Make the Most Out of Your Travel Experience

Carter Maddox -
There’s no one out there that doesn’t love the sense of adventure that comes with exploring a new place. Whether you’re planning a short...
Health

Costa Rica’s contagion rate continues to decline, experts once again warn of a ‘false ilusion’

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The contagion rate of covid-19 in Costa Rica fell for the second consecutive week and registers the lowest values ​​of the last...
Farandula

Natalia Carvajal tells of her arrest at San Jose airport with false proof of covid-19

Rico -
Q MAGAZINE - he former Miss Costa Rica and television personality, Natalia Carvajal, broke the silence of her arrest several weeks ago at the...
Trends

Keltner Channel Strategy Explained for Beginners

Carter Maddox -
The trading world is full of trading strategies that vary by assets, timeframes, and, of course, technical indicators. In this article, you will learn...
Front Page

Q Media supports AmCham initiative to request donation of vaccines to the United States

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Costa Rican North American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) this week began a Change.org petition to collect signatures to ask the United...
Health

Today’s Covid news: We are almost a death every hour

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The last seven days (May to May 11) have been bitterly deadly for the country, with 146 people dying from covid-19. According to...
Health

Caja to move ‘non-covid’ patients to private hospitals

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Caja patients with diseases other than covid-19 will be transferred to private hospitals, to make room for covid patients, through the "Urgent...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.