1,308 complaints about parties and agglomerations this weekend

QCOSTARICA – Police actions to enforce health regulations do not stop. Only between Saturday night and Sunday morning, the Fuerza Publica (National Police) responded to 1,308 complaints for incidents related to parties, speakeasies (clandestine bars) and agglomerations of crowds.

The police intervention ended with the closure of 24 venues and 14 parties.

“We have been present 24 hours a day, attending to issues related to the pandemic, traffic capacity, and vehicle restrictions,” said Enrique Arguedas, deputy director of the Fuerza Publica.

In Río Claro de Golfito, police intervened in a timely manner at a site announcing an event with music and in which a massive activity was expected.

In Pocora de Guácimo, a clandestine party was detected that was held on a farm and that also concentrated a significant number of attendees.

In the Cathedral district of San Jose, in the popular area known as “La Cali” police responded to a call where a bar was operating after the time established for closing.

In addition, another establishment was closed and for the second time for operating in violation of the health guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) issued a total of 772 fines for not respecting the vehicular restrictions, which from Saturday the 18 to September 30 is from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am.

Police can now is a ticket for a fine of ¢110,000 (with costs); they cannot confiscate license plates, nor the driver accumulates points for violation of the vehicular restrictions.

“This was developed in all the provinces of the country, in the places with the greatest number of people and that is more prone to greater non-compliance with sanitary measures,” added Arguedas.

The Ministry of Public Security provided a link on its website: www.seguridadpublica.go.cr where people can report, confidentially, this type of activity.

