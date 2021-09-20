Monday 20 September 2021
type here...
Search

1,308 complaints about parties and agglomerations this weekend

Traffic policed issued 772 fines for failing to comply with the weekend sanitary vehicle restriction

NationalRedaqted
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

1,308 complaints about parties and agglomerations this weekend

QCOSTARICA - Police actions to enforce health regulations do...
Read more

Oxygen demand due to COVID in Nicaragua: “It’s time to stand in line and wait for the miracle”

QCOSTARICA - "I'm looking for oxygen because I have...
Read more

ELON MUSK LAYS OUT WHEN TESLA WILL START RECEIVING BITCOIN

Following the series of accusations and backlash levelled against...
Read more

Top 3 Tips for Better Online Casino Security

The gambling industry has prospered over the years and...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 20: Plates ending in “1 & 2” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Monday, September 20, vehicles with...
Read more

Athleta women’s brand opened its first store outside North America in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Gap Inc.'s Athleta brand announced the opening...
Read more

Carlos Alvarado: Vaccine retention ‘delays global solution and increases risk of new virus variables’

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado showed his...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Police actions to enforce health regulations do not stop. Only between Saturday night and Sunday morning, the Fuerza Publica (National Police) responded to 1,308 complaints for incidents related to parties, speakeasies (clandestine bars) and agglomerations of crowds.

Photo from Ministerio de Seguridad Publica (MSP)

The police intervention ended with the closure of 24 venues and 14 parties.

- Advertisement -

“We have been present 24 hours a day, attending to issues related to the pandemic, traffic capacity, and vehicle restrictions,” said Enrique Arguedas, deputy director of the Fuerza Publica.

In Río Claro de Golfito, police intervened in a timely manner at a site announcing an event with music and in which a massive activity was expected.

In Pocora de Guácimo, a clandestine party was detected that was held on a farm and that also concentrated a significant number of attendees.

In the Cathedral district of San Jose, in the popular area known as “La Cali” police responded to a call where a bar was operating after the time established for closing.

In addition, another establishment was closed and for the second time for operating in violation of the health guidelines.

Photo from Ministerio de Seguridad Publica

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) issued a total of 772 fines for not respecting the vehicular restrictions, which from Saturday the 18 to September 30 is from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am.

Police can now is a ticket for a fine of ¢110,000 (with costs); they cannot confiscate license plates, nor the driver accumulates points for violation of the vehicular restrictions.

“This was developed in all the provinces of the country, in the places with the greatest number of people and that is more prone to greater non-compliance with sanitary measures,” added Arguedas.

The Ministry of Public Security provided a link on its website: www.seguridadpublica.go.cr where people can report, confidentially, this type of activity.

- Advertisement -

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleOxygen demand due to COVID in Nicaragua: “It’s time to stand in line and wait for the miracle”
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

1,308 complaints about parties and agglomerations this weekend

QCOSTARICA - Police actions to enforce health regulations do not stop....
Read more

Oxygen demand due to COVID in Nicaragua: “It’s time to stand in line and wait for the miracle”

QCOSTARICA - "I'm looking for oxygen because I have two sick...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.