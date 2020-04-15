176 Nicaraguans were rejected by Costa Rica’s immigration police at the Las Tablillas border post in the last 24 hours.

In addition, authorities rejected 50 foreigners (other than Nicaraguans) at the northern border on Tuesday.

This rejection occurred as a result of controls on the roads, air patrols, and patrols along the border with Nicaragua.

Once apprehended, a basic health checkup and covid-19 health protocols were carried, as well as a review of their belongings before escorted across the border and handed over to immigration officials in their country.

Most of the Nicaraguans had identification, their cedula or passport, but without the required visa or residency to enter Costa Rica.

Costa Rica’s borders are open only to Costa Rican nationals and legal residents (who did not leave the country after March 24) and then are subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine.