Riteve stations re-open today after being closed for more than a week, prior to Semana Santa.

On Monday and Tuesday, a reprogramming of appointments was carried out to get the inspection stations ready for users.

Starting today, Wednesday, all the stations throughout the country will operate from 6:00 am in the morning and until 5:00 pm from Monday to Friday, in line with the vehicular restrictions in effect from 5:00 am to 7:00 pm daily.

The stations will be closed on weekends.

The Riteve reminds used to respect the guidelines established to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The inspection service recommends that the least vulnerable member of the family be selected to do the inspection, that appointment times be respected, only one person per vehicle will be permitted and physical distancing be maintained during the reception process.

In addition, products such as alcohol gel and surface disinfectants are available to Riteve staff and users alike.

A major change is that inspectors will NOT be doing an inspection of the interior of vehicles, rather they will guide users for that process, so that Riteve personnel do not have to manipulate the steering wheel, handbrake, seatbelts, etc.

If a person has symptoms or has been diagnosed with COVID-19 they should not be present at the stations.

Starting this Wednesday, you can make your Riteve appointment at www.rtv.co.cr or by calling 905-788-0000.

To carry out the inspection, users should have available the vehicle’s ownership, driver’s license and the respective fee.