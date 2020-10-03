Saturday, 3 October 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

18-year-old mother youngest COVID victim in Costa Rica

Rico
By Rico
36
Modified date:

QCOSTARICA – An 18-year-old mother is the youngest to die in Costa Rica associated with COVID-19.

The Director General of Health, Priscilla Herrera, said on Friday, October 2, that the woman had hypertension, also known as high blood pressure,  associated with pregnancy as a risk factor.

Without giving further details, it was reported that the death occurred in the early morning hours. The baby was saved.

- paying the bills -

In July, a 29-year-old woman died after giving birth at Hospital México. She also suffered from hypertension.

Before the 18-year-old mother, the youngest victim from causes associated with COVID-19 was another 19-year-old woman, who had an immune system disease. She was a foreigner resident of Guanacaste.

The death of the 18-year-old girl is one of the 13 that occurred in the last 24 hours, a period in which nine men and four women died from this cause, aged 18 to 96 years.

In total, the number of deaths associated with COVID-19 in Costa Rica is now 930 (1.2%): 576 men and 354 women, aged 18 to 100.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleCOVID-19 Costa Rica; 1,001 new cases for Oct 2; Recoveries exceed active cases
Next articleFirst 16 patients who received equine serum are now at home; 6 died
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

First 16 patients who received equine serum are now at home; 6 died

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The first 16 patients who received equine serum as...
Read more

COVID-19 Costa Rica; 1,001 new cases for Oct 2; Recoveries exceed active cases

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA -  This Friday, October 2, 2020, the Ministry of Health...
Read more

MOST READ

National

Autopista General Cañas flooded by Tuesday afternoon rains (Photos)

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) A low-pressure system typical of the intertropical convergence zone led to the rains in coastal areas of the Pacific slope, which spread west...
Read more
News

When will tourists from more US destinations be allowed? This is what the ICT says

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) One of the main connection points between Costa Rica and the United States is the state of Florida. However, that state is still...
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,233 new cases for Sep 26; hospitalizations down and R rate dropping

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) After a much needed rest on Sunday, I am back.  On Saturday, Priscilla Herrera, Health Manager, who has been filling in for Health...
Nicaragua

Coronavirus in Nicaragua: Parties in Masaya amid the pandemic

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – Have Nicaraguans found a way to beat cure COVID-19? Thousands in the city of Masaya, Nicaragua, famous for its indigenous roots,...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,156 new cases on Sept 30; Recovered more than active cases

Rico -
QCOSTARICA -  An information update work added 7,138 new people recovered from COVID-19 in Costa Rica on Wednesday, September 30, bringing the number of...
Streaming

14 Best Spanish-Language Shows on Netflix

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) You've watched all there is to watch on Netflix. Or have you? What about some non–English-language programming? With originals and licensed shows from all...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.