Friday, 2 October 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 Costa Rica; 1,001 new cases for Oct 2; Recoveries exceed active cases

An 18-year-old pregnant woman with hypertension is the youngest person to die associated with COVID-19

QCOSTARICA –  This Friday, October 2, 2020, the Ministry of Health reports 1,001 new cases of COVID-19, of which 216 are by epidemiological link and 785 by test, for a total of 77,829 confirmed cases, with an age range of zero to 100 years.

There are 37,170 women and 40,659 men, of whom 63,782 are Costa Rican and 14,047 are foreigners.

A total of 42,621 people have recovered from the disease, of which 20,242 are women and 22,379 are men.

In the last four days, the Ministry of Health has made impressive strides in updating the recoveries, a total of 12,841.

582 people are in hospital this Friday, 224 of them in intensive care with an age range of one to 93 years.

For Friday, Health reports 13 deaths: nine men, and four women, with an age range of 18 to 96 years, registering the youngest death, a pregnant woman with hypertension.

In total there are 930 deaths related to COVID-19: 354 women and 576 men, with an age range of 18 to 100 years.

