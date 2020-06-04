2020 and 2021 holidays would move to Fridays and thus boost tourism

(QCOSTARICA) Reactivating tourism so that it generates jobs throughout the country is the objective of a bill presented by PLN legislator and the former mayor of Alajuela, Roberto Thompson of National Liberation.

The idea is that all the remaining holidays of 2020 and all of 2021 are moved to Fridays, with the aim that Costa Ricans have long weekends and in this way, increase the local tourism.

“We need to strengthen and reactivate the economic activity of the national tourism sector severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, which affects not only Costa Rica but the world economies,” said Thompson.

- paying the bills -

Tourism is one of the main engines of the economy and development of Costa Rica, it employs more than 211,000 people directly.

In 2019, tourism generated more than US$4 billion in foreign exchange, which represents 8% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“One way to generate this reactivation is to make it easier for nationals to do tourism in our country, transferring the enjoyment of the holidays that are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday to the previous or subsequent Fridays immediately after, which means that tourists can vacation at least three consecutive days and stay two nights at different hotels and purchases from tourism service providers,” said Thompson.

- paying the bills -

To promote national tourism, the Vamos a Turistear (Let’s Go Touring) government-funded marketing pitch involves sponsoring discounts and contests to win vacation packages to promote nationals to explore new experiences touring the country.