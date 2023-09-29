2024 Marchamo reduction gets official approval

QCOSTARICA — The end-of-the-year expenses will be lower for owners of vehicles with the reduction of the property tax portion fo the 2024 Marchamo (circulation permit).

On Thursday, with 46 (of the 55) votes in favor, legislators approved in the second and final debate the bill that reduces the 2024 Marchamo between 5% and 50%, scaled to the fiscal (tax) value of the vehicle.

For example, vehicles with a tax value of ¢3 million will receive a 50% reduction in property tax; the reduction for vehicles of higher value is based on a scale.

Following is an example by CRhoy.com of the amounts to pay on vehicles with tax values between ¢500,000 and ¢19 million colones

The head of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) faction, Eliecer Feinzaig, and promoter to the bill, affirms that this is a substantial decrease.

Important to note that the reduction applies only to the property tax portion of the Marchamo, representing some 67% of the total cost. Items such as the mandatory insurance and others are not affected.

Bonus

In addition to the reduction of the 2024 Marchamo, legislators approved a bill forgiving owners of cars of any outstanding past Marchamos (ie 2023 and backward) when playing the 2024 Marchamo before December 31.

