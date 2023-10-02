Monday 2 October 2023
U.S. banned another 100 Nicaraguan officials: there are already more than 1,000 sanctioned from the regime

Central AmericaNicaragua
By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢534.47 BUY

¢542.35 SELL

30 September 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Q24N (Infobae) The United States included another 100 officials from Nicaragua on the list of people prohibited from entering the country. Thus, there are now more than 1,000 people linked to the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo sanctioned by the White House.

Francisco de Sola Campus of the Central American Institute of Business Administration (Incae), in Managua, Nicaragua. The INCAE has been contributing to the social progress of Central America for many decades.

“The State Department imposed visa restrictions on 100 Nicaraguan municipal officials for their role in supporting the Ortega regime’s attacks on human rights and fundamental freedoms and the repression of civil society organizations,” declared the U.S. Secretary of State,  Antony Blinken, in a statement.

Along with his condemnation of the persecution of dissidents who protest against the injustices of the regime, Blinken rejected the recent advance of Ortega and Murillo on academic institutions in the country.

Recently, Nicaraguan authorities ordered the closure of the Central American University (UCA) and the Central American Institute of Business Administration (INCAE) business school.

 

