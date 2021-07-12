Monday 12 July 2021
21 tourists rescued from Arenal lagoon

The Red Cross reported that all had life jackets and none had to be taken to a medical center

by Q Costa Rica
QCOSTARICA – A group of 21 tourists enjoying the beauty of the Arenal lagoon got a good scare when the boat in which they were sailing capsized.

Image for illustrative purposes

Fortunately, they were all rescued. All were wearing life jackets and none required a transfer to a medical center.

The incident occurred this Saturday, July 10, around noon, in the La Fortuna de San Carlos sector.

Minyar Collado, from the Red Cross, explained that all the occupants of the boat were rescued matter of minutes by two other boats.

“Fortunately, none of them suffered significant injuries, so they did not have to be taken to a medical center,” explained Collado.

A group of 15 Cruzrojistas (paramedics) attended the tourists, five of which suffered from nervous breakdowns.

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

