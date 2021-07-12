21 tourists rescued from Arenal lagoon

QCOSTARICA – A group of 21 tourists enjoying the beauty of the Arenal lagoon got a good scare when the boat in which they were sailing capsized.

Fortunately, they were all rescued. All were wearing life jackets and none required a transfer to a medical center.

The incident occurred this Saturday, July 10, around noon, in the La Fortuna de San Carlos sector.

Minyar Collado, from the Red Cross, explained that all the occupants of the boat were rescued matter of minutes by two other boats.

“Fortunately, none of them suffered significant injuries, so they did not have to be taken to a medical center,” explained Collado.

A group of 15 Cruzrojistas (paramedics) attended the tourists, five of which suffered from nervous breakdowns.

