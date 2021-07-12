Canículas will bring dry days for the Central Valley and Guanacaste

QCOSTARICA – Following the passage of tropical wave No. 14, which during this Saturday and Sunday generated downpours in the extreme north and south of the country, half of our territory enters a phase of Canículas (dog days of summer) characterized by a truce in the middle of the rainy season.

The dry days will bring partially cloudy days, but drier mainly in the Central Valley, Guanacaste, the Nicoya Peninsula, and some parts of the central Pacific.

Certain regions of the South Pacific, such as Osa, San Isidro de El General, Buenos Aires and Coto Brus, will have a slight reduction in rainfall, but they will not stop completely, while in extreme southern areas such as Golfito, Corcovado, and Punta Burica, there will be no effect and heavy downpours will follow.

In general terms, the dynamic models of the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), suggest that this month of July will be drier than usual in the North Pacific and the Central Valley.

The canicular phase would last until the beginning of the last week of July.

Farmers in Guanacaste and the Central Valley have long taken into account the dry days, which usually occur in July and August, to pay due attention and plan their crops.

According to IMN meteorologist, Juan Diego Naranjo, the possibility that in the middle of the heatwave there may also be one or two days with rain, because at this time the arrival of tropical waves that bring downpours is common. He passed.

According to IMN predictions, in addition to La Cruz, Liberia, Carrillo, and the entire Nicoya peninsula, the heatwave will be strong and prolonged in Abangares, Chomes, Esparza, Montes de Oro, Orotina, San Mateo and much of Alajuela.

As for the Caribbean side, the IMN warns that it is the opposite since the months of July and August are the rainiest and this year will not be the exception.

The IMN asks the residents of Upala, Guatuso and Los Chiles, as well as those of the southern zone, to be careful due to saturated soils due to the precipitations that have fallen in the last hours, which were slightly reinforced by the passage of the tropical wave number 14.