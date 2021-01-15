Friday 15 January 2021
type here...
HealthNewsVaccine

24,859 doses applied against covid-19 in three weeks of vaccination; second dose begins

by Rico
9

QCOSTARICA – The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reports it has applied 24,859 doses during the first three weeks of vaccination against covid-19 throughout the country.

Elizabeth Castillo Cervantes, 91, was the first Costa Rican to receive the covid-19 vaccine. This Thursday she received the second dose, becoming the first in the country with full immunity. Photo: Presidency

In a press release this Friday morning, January 15, the Caja said that amount represents 80.8% of the 30,770 doses that the CCSS has distributed so far in around 55 health centers, and with the rest expected to be applied by the end of the day.

- Advertisement -

“If the arrival of vaccines to the country continues as projected, the doses that arrive each week are distributed the following Monday as part of the continuous, safe and effective process that guarantees the product required by the units that are vaccinating, those that enter new as well as the second doses that are needed for each patient 21 days after the first application,” reported the CCSS.

Costa Rica received the first 9,750 doses of the vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech on December 23, and a day later began vaccinating seniors and staff in long-term stay homes.

Read more: “Everyone get vaccinated,” said one of the first vaccinated against covid-19 in Costa Rica

The second batch of 11,750 doses was received on December 30; the third and fourth of 33,150 doses for each delivery was received on January 5 and 12, for a total of 87,750 doses against covid-19.

- Advertisement -

On Monday, January 11, vaccination was extended to hospitals outside the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), such as Puntarenas, Limón and San Carlos.

Costa Ricans begin to receive the second dose of vaccine

On Thursday morning, January 14, the CCSS began to apply the second dose of the vaccine against covid-19.

There are 55 people who received their first injection on December 24, and who completed the 21 days between one dose and another.

Read more: 55 Costa Ricans have already received the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine

The group is made up of residents of the long-stay home PROPAM, in San Ramón de La Unión, Cartago and workers from the Specialized Center for Covid-19 Care (Ceaco), in La Uruca.

“I’m very well, thank God,” said Elizabeth Castillo, 91, who was the first Costa Rican to be vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease and becomes the first in the country to be fully vaccinated.

- Advertisement -

“Do what you have to do, wash your hands, take care that other people are not going to be infected by you,” doña Elizabeth recommended.

“I feel perfectly fine, urinating a little bit more than necessary, but perfectly fine. The same thing I said before: Everyone get vaccinated!” declared Jorge from Ford Atmella, who was the second person in Costa Rica to receive the vaccine.

Jorge De Ford Ametlla, 72, received the second dose of the covid-19 vaccine this Thursday morning. He was the second (the first man) to be vaccinated in Costa Rica. Photo: Presidency

After the second dose, it takes 14-21 days for the body to generate the number of antibodies necessary to immune.

More vaccines on the way

Pedro González, Deputy Minister of Health, said on Wednesday that for February it is expected to receive double the vaccines that are entering in January.

“The estimate that Pfizer gave us is about 200,000 doses for February and for March about 300,000 doses, but that is in the process of reviewing with them every week to see if there are possible increases,” added Esteban Vega de la O, manager of Logistics of the CCSS.

The CCSS is currently applying the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine, receiving weekly delivery from the pharmaceutical.

Next month, the first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to arrive in the country.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleNew criteria for calculating VAT in outsourcing services could raise costs
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

‘Inappropriate conduct’ in December influenced the increase in the contagion rate

QCOSTARICA - "We are in an increase in the pandemic in...
Read more

People over 80 will be a priority in the second stage of vaccination against covid-19

QCOSTARICA - When Costa Rica begins covid-19 vaccination of group 2,...
Read more

MOST READ

Start of school year remains firm for February 8

Politics

Legislators urge President Alvarado to present the bill on medicinal cannabis and hemp

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Given the economic boost that the bill on Cannabis for Medicinal and Therapeutic use and Hemp for Food and Industrial use (Ley...
Reports

Invading the US Capitol among the top stormings of government buildings through the ages

Rico -
Q REPORTS - From the Bastille to the Capitol, storming government buildings through the ages. 2021: Invading the US Capitol After demonstrators gathered in Washington D.C....
Coronavirus

Three-quarters of Wuhan patients hospitalized for Covid-19 still had symptoms 6 months later, Chinese study finds

CNN -
(CNN) Most patients who had been hospitalized with Covid-19 still suffered a variety of symptoms -- including fatigue and sleep difficulties -- six months...
Health

24,859 doses applied against covid-19 in three weeks of vaccination; second dose begins

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reports it has applied 24,859 doses during the first three weeks of vaccination against covid-19...
Employment

Costa Rica recovers more than 18,000 jobs from the most critical moment of the pandemic

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Continuous Employment Survey (ECE) of the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC) for the three months of September-October-November 2020 shows...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.