Friday 23 July 2021
250,000 more vaccines arrive Thursday night

HealthRico's Covid-19 DigestVaccine
By Rico
Waitingon the DHL plane, carrying 250,380 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to come to a stop at the Juan Santamaria airport on Thursday night
QCOSTARICA – Some 250,380 more vaccines from pharmaceutical company Pfizer arrived in Costa Rica on Thursday night, the largest shipment of direct purchases that the government has made so far.

The shipment of vaccines from Pfizer being offloaded the DHL courier plane Thursday night at the Juan Santamaria international airport

With this new shipment, the country exceeds 3 million doses, the majority received through direct purchases and also means a respite for the health centers in charge of vaccination, whose work has accelerated with the opening of group five.

This month has been the most prolific in the arrival of Covid-19 vaccines to the country, with more than 800,000 doses, that includes the donation of 500,000 vaccines from the United States.

Previous articleIntel Costa Rica would once again be one of the main plants outside the U.S.
Next articleStorm leaves closed roads, collapsed bridges and flooded Turrialba
