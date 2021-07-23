250,000 more vaccines arrive Thursday night

QCOSTARICA – Some 250,380 more vaccines from pharmaceutical company Pfizer arrived in Costa Rica on Thursday night, the largest shipment of direct purchases that the government has made so far.

With this new shipment, the country exceeds 3 million doses, the majority received through direct purchases and also means a respite for the health centers in charge of vaccination, whose work has accelerated with the opening of group five.

- Advertisement -

This month has been the most prolific in the arrival of Covid-19 vaccines to the country, with more than 800,000 doses, that includes the donation of 500,000 vaccines from the United States.