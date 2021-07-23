Friday 23 July 2021
Intel Costa Rica would once again be one of the main plants outside the U.S.

Multinational announced that it will double the investment and triple hiring of personnel in Costa Rica. At this time there are more than 150 open jpbs in engineering, manufacturing, finance and information technology.

Today Intel Costa Rica employs more than 2,700, the same number it did in 2014.
QCOSTARICA – Intel Costa Rica would once again be one of the microchip giant’s main manufacturing plants outside the United States before the end of the year, this by deciding to almost double its investment in the country from US$350 million to US$600 million.

Today Intel Costa Rica employs more than 2,700, the same number it did in 2014.

The growth in investments is due to the decision to accelerate the ramp of the assembly and testing operations to support new demands from its clients, as well as the growth of existing operations in the country.

Only the manufacturing area will have 26,000 square meters (280,000 square feet), 11 thousand more than originally planned and 750 people have already been hired to date, for Assembly and Testing, the Research and Development Center and the Global Services Center.

“We are pleased to announce this increase in investment to be made in the country and which is associated with an increase in jobs originally reported. Today Intel Costa Rica employs more than 2,700, the same number we had in 2014, but with human talent in more diverse and specialized areas; In addition, indirect employment is generated in our operations for about 3,800 people,” said Timothy Scott, Manager of Government Affairs at Intel Costa Rica.

Intel also increased by US$40 million the investment in new equipment and technology for the laboratories of the Research and Development Center, dedicated to the design, prototype, test and validation of integrated circuit solutions.

The space and infrastructure in the different laboratories are being expanded, an area for which 150 people have been hired in the last year.

The new hires have undergone a training process since their entry, in technical aspects, occupational health, and organizational culture.

At this time the company has more than 150 open positions in various areas such as engineering, manufacturing, finance and information technology, among others.

Those interested in applying can find all the details only at www.intel.com/jobs.

Intel Costa Rica

  • General Manager: Ileana Rojas
  • Start of operations in Costa Rica: 1998
  • Location: Belén, Heredia
  • Current employees: 2,700
  • Current activities: Services Research and Development Center, Global Services Center, Manufacturing and Testing Plant (to be reactivated at the end of the year)

Grand Opening! Tomorrow opens the largest field of multi-colored sunflowers in the country

QCOSTARICA - Pital de San Carlos will open the...
Number of Covid patients in ICU falls below critical threshold

QCOSTARICA - Since April 28, Costa Rica's medical services...
