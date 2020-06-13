Saturday, 13 June 2020
DONATE
HealthHQ

3 babies die from bacteria in Hospital San Juan de Dios

The medical center implemented deep cleaning and disinfection measures on Friday in the Neonatology service in order to control the presence of the bacteria.

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
8
Modified date:

(HQ) Three babies died from a bacterium Streptococcus agalactiae at Hospital San Juan de Dios in San Jose.

As a result of this, the medical center implemented deep cleaning and disinfection measures on Friday in the Neonatology service in order to control the presence of the bacteria.

“The microorganism can cause blood infections, pneumonia and meningitis and that can be lethal,” said Dr. Ileana Balmaceda Arias, medical director.

- paying the bills -

“As part of the care, the Neonatology service routinely performs different laboratory tests on all premature babies according to their health condition, which allowed on May 19 to give the alert on the presence of two cases of disease associated with this bacteria ”, expressed the medical center.

According to Dr. Balmaceda, “Epidemiological Surveillance and the Infection Prevention and Control Unit immediately began the investigation and the protocols for infection control were activated.”

According to the data provided by the hospital, all were premature babies with weights between 1,500 and 2,280 grams, with approximately one month of life.

 

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleJade Museum will open its doors on Monday with free admission
Next articleCOVID-19 Costa Rica: 74 new cases raises total to 1,612; 20 hospitalized
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Daniel Ortega’s negligence spreads the covid-19 in Nicaragua

Nicaragua Q24N -
(TODAY NICARAGUA) Gregorio could not say goodbye to his father. When...
Read more

Fundación Arias denounces ‘genocide’ in Nicaragua for mismanagement of the coronavirus

Front Page Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Fundación Arias para la Paz y el Progreso Humano...
Read more

MOST READ

Trends

How Costa Rica VPN Can Protect Your Privacy Online  

Carter Maddox -
If you’re in San José, California, and want to mask your online business through a San José, Costa Rica, connection, you will need to...
Read more
HQ

Clues to the impact of climate change may seep from a volcano in Costa Rica

Washington Post -
An expedition to steamy northwestern Costa Rica searches for clues to climate change and how carbon dioxide seeping from a volcano might affect trees...
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 24 new cases, 11 death recorded

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Monday, June 8, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, reported 24 new patients with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Most of the new...
Coronavirus

SYKES detects first case of COVID-19 in its San Pedro, Costa Rica building

Q Costa Rica -
SYKES Costa Rica reported this Friday that it detected the first case of COVID-19 in one of its workers, working in the building located...
Reports

Studies Show Lockdowns Prevented Millions of COVID Deaths

Q Costa Rica -
Lockdowns across the globe prevented millions of deaths from the novel coronavirus, new studies published Monday report. According to a study by the Imperial College...
Brazil

Bolsonaro threatens to withdraw Brazil from WHO

Q24N -
(Q24N) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday threatened to withdraw Brazil from the World Health Organization (WHO). Bolsonaro said Brazil will consider leaving the WHO...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA