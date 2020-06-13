Jade Museum will open its doors on Monday with free admission

(QCOSTARICA) Starting this Monday, June 15, the Jade Museum (Museo del Jade in downtown San Jose will reopen its doors after being closed for three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Admission to the museum, which houses a collection of almost 7,000 pieces of jade, ceramic, and stone, will be free up to June 30.

Visits are under strict cleaning measures and abiding by the protocols established by the Ministry of Health.

It will initially open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Reservation is required for admission, you can make it by calling 2521-6610 or sending an email to museodeljade@ins-cr.com.

The entrance will be in groups and a maximum of 20 people per tour starting at 8 am with a preferential entrance for seniors, their companions and people with disabilities.

The entrance is allowed only during the first 15 minutes of the reserved time, after 15 minutes you must wait for the next tour, according to indicated times (subject to availability of space).