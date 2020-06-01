Monday, 1 June 2020
39 detained in weekend mega-operations

(QCOSTARICA) During a series of mega-operations over the weekend, mainly in the greater metropolitan area, authorities arrested 39 and seized motorcycles, drugs, and weapons.

The work was carried out with the aim of counteracting crimes against life and property. During 2020, 36 mega-operations have been executed throughout the country.

The results presented are:

  • 15 arrested for various crimes
  • 7 with arrest warrants
  • 7 for crimes committed in flagrante delicto
  • 8 people with body pressure orders
  • 1 for violation of the Arms Law
  • 1 for a crime against property.
In addition, the Professional Migration Police registered the detection of 10 people illegally in the country.

The seizures:

  • 27 motorcycles
  • 3 firearms
  • 323.5 grams of marijuana
  • 11.3 grams of cocaine
  • 86.4 grams of crack.
