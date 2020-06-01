Restaurants and hotels among re-opening effective today

(QCOSTARICA) Starting today, Monday, June 1 and until June 19, new “extensions” for commercial activities apply; that is while maintaining measures of social distancing of 1.8 meters and social bubbles.

This is a summary of openings permitted:

Restaurants, hotels and accommodation sites may be open from Monday to Sunday with a capacity of 50%. This includes hotels with more than 20 rooms.

On weekends, the operation of restaurants, sodas and cafes, food courts, gyms and swimming schools is enabled with a capacity of 50%.

Special tourism transport is enabled with restrictions and special measures established by the Public Transport Council (CTP).

Museums and academies of arts without contact will be able to operate from Monday to Friday from 5:00 a.m. at 10:00 p.m., and a capacity of 50%.

Event halls may function exclusively for activities of maximum 30 people (includes organizers, guests and required personnel). Separation measures of a minimum of 1.8 meters must be observed, respecting social bubbles and with lists of attendees with ID number and contact number, and subject to the vehicle restrictions.

Although the opening of the public parks was planned, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, announced that this measure will not apply and will remain closed.

Nor can mass gatherings or public shows be held.

The vehicular restrictions will continue as in the past few weeks:

Daytime restrictions from Monday to Friday is between 5:00 am and 10:00 pm, based on the last digit of the license plate, 1 & 2 on Mondays, 3 & 4 on Tuesdays, 5 & 6 on Wednesday, 7 & 8 on Thursdays and 9 & 0 on Fridays.

Nighttime restrictions on weekdays is from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am, applied to all vehicles save with exemptions

Daytime restrictions on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) is from 5:00 am to 7:00 pm: on Saturdays restricted are all plates ending in even numbers: 0,2,4,6, & 8; on Sundays odd numbers 1, 3, 5, 7 & 9.

Nighttime restrictions on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) is from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am, applied to all vehicles save with exemptions.

The arrival of tourists continues prohibited until June 30.

Correction: in the original post bars were including in the repening: bars are included to reopen on June 20, at 50% capacity.

