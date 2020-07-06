3rd death by COVID-19 today Monday: total now 23

(QCOSTARICA) The number of deaths increased today, Monday, July 6, 4 months after the first case of COVID-19 in Costa Rica, to 23, with the three deaths recorded today.

The patient is a 92-year-old woman, Costa Rican, a resident of San Jose.

The woman was admitted to the Hospital Calderon Guardia and diagnose with COVID-19 on July 5.

The deceased had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and had a history of stroke.

The death is in addition to the 22 regrettable deaths already recorded: nine women and 13 men with an age range of 26 to 89 years.

