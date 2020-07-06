Death 22 confirmed; Second death today Monday

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health confirmed this Monday morning death number 22 by COVID-19.

This is another post-mortem COVID-19 death, that of a 51-year-old man, Costa Rica, a resident of Cartago, who died on July 2.

The sample was taken in the OIJ morgue. The presumptive diagnoses include severe acute respiratory infection, pneumonia/bronchopneumonia.

There is no detail of risk factors or date of onset of symptoms.

According to a police report, he died in his home.

This is the second death reported this Monday, July 6. Earlier this morning, the Ministry of Health confirmed the death of an 81-year-old man, a resident of La Cruz, Guanacaste. The death occurred in the Ceaco, the specialized coronavirus health center.

Sunday night, death number 19 was recorded, a 43-year-old man, a foreigner, resident of Alajuela, diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 13.

