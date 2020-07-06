Monday, 6 July 2020
DONATE
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Death 22 confirmed; Second death today Monday

Rico
By Rico
37
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health confirmed this Monday morning death number 22 by COVID-19.

This is another post-mortem COVID-19 death, that of a 51-year-old man, Costa Rica, a resident of Cartago, who died on July 2.

The sample was taken in the OIJ morgue. The presumptive diagnoses include severe acute respiratory infection, pneumonia/bronchopneumonia.

There is no detail of risk factors or date of onset of symptoms.

- paying the bills -

According to a police report, he died in his home.

This is the second death reported this Monday, July 6. Earlier this morning, the Ministry of Health confirmed the death of an 81-year-old man, a resident of La Cruz, Guanacaste. The death occurred in the Ceaco, the specialized coronavirus health center.

Sunday night, death number 19 was recorded, a 43-year-old man, a foreigner, resident of Alajuela, diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 13.

 

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleExpert: “there is no going back with community transmission”
Next article3rd death by COVID-19 today Monday: total now 23
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

3rd death by COVID-19 today Monday: total now 23

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The number of deaths increased today, Monday, July 6, 4...
Read more

Number of COVID-19 patients doubled in two weeks of disobedience

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) on Father's Day, Sunday, June 21, and with 15 weeks...
Read more

MOST READ

HQ

7 years in prison for trying to travel to Bolivia with $200K

Q Costa Rica -
(HQ) A man was sentenced by the Alajuela criminal court to 7 years in prison for trying to travel to Bolivia, with US$226,000 in...
Read more
El Salvador

El Salvador: Hotels at Risk of Bankruptcy

Q24N -
Managers of the Salvadoran Association of Small Hotels of El Salvador (Hopes) claim that hotels and the tourism sector were among the first to...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 139 new cases; intensified use of facemasks

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, reported on Monday 139 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total count of infections...
Health

3rd death by COVID-19 today Monday: total now 23

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The number of deaths increased today, Monday, July 6, 4 months after the first case of COVID-19 in Costa Rica, to 23, with...
Peru

Peru exceeded 10,000 deaths from coronavirus

Q24N -
(Q24N) Deaths from coronavirus in Peru exceeded the 10,000 on Thursday, according to data from the country's Ministry of Health, after registering 185 deaths...
Health

Costa Rica reaches 40 hospitalized by COVID-19

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) This Monday, the Ministry of Health reported 40 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. According to the...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA