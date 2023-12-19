Tuesday 19 December 2023
4.5 earthquake hits Central Valley Monday night

NationalNews
Rico
By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢521.11 BUY

¢527.95 SELL

19 December 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

QCOSTARICA — A magnitude 4.51 earthquake hit the Central Valley Monday afternoon. The 6:35 pm local itme quake, it’s epicenter located In the vicinity of LLano Grande de León Cortés de San José (latitude: 9.7126, longitude: -84.0667), some 20 km from San Jose city center, had a very shallow depth of 3.58 km, and was felt widely in the area.

The shallow depth of the quake caused it to be felt more strongly near the epicenter than a deeper quake of similar magnitude woul, in areas such as In Pacayas, Aserri, San Miguel and Patarra.

The quake, weaker in intensity, was also felt in San Felipe, Curridabat, Cartago, San Jose city center, San Francisco, Heredia, Escazu, and Santa Ana.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake was probably felt by many people in the area of the epicenter. There were no reports of injuries or significant damage, other than objects falling from shelves, broken windows, etc.

For this earthquake, the Observatorio Vulcanológico y Sismológico de Costa Rica (Oviscori) automatic reports indicate a series of aftershocks, the strongest was a magnitude 3.0 quake that hit 2 hours and 51 minutes after the mainshock, on Tuesday, Dec 19, 2023 on 03:25 am local time.

According to the automatic reports, the aftershocks continue.

Are you prepared for the next big one?

 

 

