4.6 Quake shakes southern Puntarenas

QCOSTARICA – A 4.63 magnitude earthquake shook Puntarenas Monday night, according to the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (Ovsicori).

The tremor occurred at 9:33 pm and its epicenter was 13.3 kilometers southeast of Curú de Puntarenas. In addition, it had a depth of 5 kilometers, according to the preliminary report of the Observatory.

The National Seismological Network (RSN), meanwhile, located it 16 kilometers south of Paquera, with a magnitude of 4.9 degrees and a depth of 26 kilometers.

Both centers registered an aftershock at 9:49 pm with a magnitude of 3.65 degrees and a depth of 14.62 kilometers, according to the Ovsicori, and 3.9 degrees and 19 kilometers deep, according to the RSN.

The Ovsicori located it 10.9 kilometers southeast of Cocalito de Puntarenas, while the RSN 17 kilometers south of Paquera.

The Cruz Roja (Red Cross) and the Bomberos (Fire Department) indicated that they received no reports of damage or injuries after the earthquake.

