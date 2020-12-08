Tuesday, 8 December 2020
HQNationalPuntarenas

4.6 Quake shakes southern Puntarenas

The Ovsicori located the quake at 13.3 kilometers southeast of Curú, while the National Seismological Network 16 kilometers south of Paquera

by Q Costa Rica
57

QCOSTARICA – A 4.63 magnitude earthquake shook Puntarenas Monday night, according to the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (Ovsicori).

The tremor occurred at 9:33 pm and its epicenter was 13.3 kilometers southeast of Curú de Puntarenas. In addition, it had a depth of 5 kilometers, according to the preliminary report of the Observatory.

- Advertisement -

The National Seismological Network (RSN), meanwhile, located it 16 kilometers south of Paquera, with a magnitude of 4.9 degrees and a depth of 26 kilometers.

Both centers registered an aftershock at 9:49 pm with a magnitude of 3.65 degrees and a depth of 14.62 kilometers, according to the Ovsicori, and 3.9 degrees and 19 kilometers deep, according to the RSN.

The Ovsicori located it 10.9 kilometers southeast of Cocalito de Puntarenas, while the RSN 17 kilometers south of Paquera.

The Cruz Roja (Red Cross) and the Bomberos (Fire Department) indicated that they received no reports of damage or injuries after the earthquake.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWhat are the Biggest Obstacles to Costa Rica Tourism Recovery?
Next articleItalian tries to bribe cops with $380 during drug arrest
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Puntarenas reaches the highest number of homicides in the last five years

Puntarenas Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - With the homicide of a 61-year-old man this Sunday,...
Read more

688 people in shelters due to the influence of ETA

National Rico -
QCOSTARICA - the president of the National Emergency Commission (CNE) Alexánder...
Read more

MOST READ

Guanacaste

Italian tries to bribe cops with $380 during drug arrest

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - An Italian man tried to bribe some officers of the Fuerza Publica (National Police) after they detained him for throwing a bag...
Read more
News

Carlos Alvarado: ‘Yes, we are going to go to the IMF’

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Can Costa Rica come out from the current economic crisis without the help of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)? President Carlos Alvarado doesn't...
Rico's Digest

Petition to extend Costa Rica visitor visa from 90 to 180 days

Rico -
RICO'S DIGEST - Visitors arriving in Costa Rica are authorized, depending on the country, that is, nationality, a stay of up to 90 days. While...
Front Page

Happy “No Army” Day!

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Today, December 1, is a legal holiday in Costa Rica. Although the country had the day off on Monday, today there are...
News

Government shows disinterest with economic reactivation

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The economic reactivation of the country and the generation of employment are not a priority for the Government. This is clear from a...
Health

Costa Rica investigates possible covid-19 reinfection in eight people

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica is investigation eight suspected cases of reinfection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19. Adriana Torres, from Health Surveillance, confirmed that...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.