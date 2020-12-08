Tuesday, 8 December 2020
Guanacaste Playas del Coco

Italian tries to bribe cops with $380 during drug arrest

by Q Costa Rica
QCOSTARICA – An Italian man tried to bribe some officers of the Fuerza Publica (National Police) after they detained him for throwing a bag full of crack through the window of a vehicle.

The confiscated drugs and cash used to attemtp to bribe police

The incident occurred in Sardinal de Carrillo, Guanacaste, near the Pacific beach community of Playas del Coco, when the police from that district received a telephone call that alerted about a vehicle suspected of drug trafficking.

The officers mobilized to the area and managed to locate the car on the road that leads to Ocotal.

When authorities asked them to stop, the 32-year-old Italian, who was in the driver’s passenger seat and was identified by his last name Staffieri, apparently threw a transparent bag out the window, which contained approximately 30 grams of the possible crack. The man

According to Police, at the time of the detention, the foreigner put his right hand in his front pocket and took out a wad of money, and extending the US$380 to the officers and loudly indicated that they should take the money and let him go.

The result was the confiscation of the bribe money, the drug, and a trip to Santa Cruz Prosecutor’s Office for the apparent crime of drug possession and corruption.

