Thursday 27 January 2022
type here...
Search

4.7 quake wakes up residents of Central Valley

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake occurred 5 kilometers west of Varablanca, a town located a few kilometers from Cinchona, the epicenter of the earthquake of January 8, 2009

#TemblorCRNationalCentral Valley
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

Immigration admits inability to serve travelers of San Jose airport in the afternoon rush hour

QCOSTARICA - Arriving in Costa Rica by way of...
Read more

4.7 quake wakes up residents of Central Valley

QCOSTARICA - A 4.7-magnitude quake woke up the residents...
Read more

5 new infections a minute in 24 hrs

RICO'S COVID DIGEST - Costa Rica broke a new...
Read more

San Jose airport was a mess on Wednesday, while omicron cases continue to rise (Photos)

QCOSTARICA - Once again, the Juan Santamaría International -...
Read more

Best Canadian Online Casinos for CAD

Players from Canada are often looking for a new...
Read more

Tourists who died in a fatal accident had been in the country for five days

QCOSTARICA - The three American tourists who died Monday...
Read more

US Travel Advisory: DO NOT Travel To Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Can a US citizen travel to Costa...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – A 4.7-magnitude quake woke up the residents of Varablanca de Heredia and the Central Valley early this morning, Thursday, January 27.

As reported by the Red Sismológica Nacional (RSN) – National Seismological Network –  the seismic movement occurred at 12:04 am and its epicenter was located 5 kilometers west of Varablanca, with a depth of 83 kilometers.

Screen capture from RSN website

This town is located a few kilometers from Cinchona, a town hard-hit 13 years ago by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake on January 8, 2009, leaving behind great human, social and economic losses.

- Advertisement -

Read  more: “Red Tape” Blamed For Providing Homes For Cinchona Earthquake Victims

On social networks, many described this morning’s quake as mild, but long-lasting (30 to 40 seconds).

Read more: Is Costa Rica Prepared For A Major Earthquake?

The RSN stated that the origin of the movement was the subduction of the Cocos plate (deformation of the plate at intermediate depth).

Social network users reported having felt it in La Sabana, Escazú, Alajuela, San Ramón, Grecia, Esparza, Canos, Puriscal, Ciudad Colón, and our very own Santa Ana (where the Q is located) among other locations.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article5 new infections a minute in 24 hrs
Next articleImmigration admits inability to serve travelers of San Jose airport in the afternoon rush hour
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

5.1 Quake shakes Pacific coast communities

QCOSTARICA - A 5.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 1:32 pm...
Read more

Temblor with an epicenter on the Nicaraguan coast is perceived in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - A strong earthquake, a 6.2 magnitude, with an epicenter...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

20 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Story Views

If improving your audience reach for better sales and...
Health

US Travel Advisory: DO NOT Travel To Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Can a US citizen travel to Costa...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.