4.7 quake wakes up residents of Central Valley

QCOSTARICA – A 4.7-magnitude quake woke up the residents of Varablanca de Heredia and the Central Valley early this morning, Thursday, January 27.

As reported by the Red Sismológica Nacional (RSN) – National Seismological Network – the seismic movement occurred at 12:04 am and its epicenter was located 5 kilometers west of Varablanca, with a depth of 83 kilometers.

This town is located a few kilometers from Cinchona, a town hard-hit 13 years ago by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake on January 8, 2009, leaving behind great human, social and economic losses.

On social networks, many described this morning’s quake as mild, but long-lasting (30 to 40 seconds).

The RSN stated that the origin of the movement was the subduction of the Cocos plate (deformation of the plate at intermediate depth).

Social network users reported having felt it in La Sabana, Escazú, Alajuela, San Ramón, Grecia, Esparza, Canos, Puriscal, Ciudad Colón, and our very own Santa Ana (where the Q is located) among other locations.

