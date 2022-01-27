Thursday 27 January 2022
type here...
Search

5 new infections a minute in 24 hrs

Costa Rica set a new daily record on Wednesday: 6,525 new infections in a single day

HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Immigration admits inability to serve travelers of San Jose airport in the afternoon rush hour

QCOSTARICA - Arriving in Costa Rica by way of...
Read more

4.7 quake wakes up residents of Central Valley

QCOSTARICA - A 4.7-magnitude quake woke up the residents...
Read more

5 new infections a minute in 24 hrs

RICO'S COVID DIGEST - Costa Rica broke a new...
Read more

San Jose airport was a mess on Wednesday, while omicron cases continue to rise (Photos)

QCOSTARICA - Once again, the Juan Santamaría International -...
Read more

Best Canadian Online Casinos for CAD

Players from Canada are often looking for a new...
Read more

Tourists who died in a fatal accident had been in the country for five days

QCOSTARICA - The three American tourists who died Monday...
Read more

US Travel Advisory: DO NOT Travel To Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Can a US citizen travel to Costa...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

RICO’S COVID DIGEST – Costa Rica broke a new record, the third this month, for the number of daily cases of covid-19 on Wednesday: 6,525.

Costa Rica set a new daily record on Wednesday: 6,525 new infections in a single day

If taken from another point of view, in the 24 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday, there were, on average, 272 people infected every hour or 5 per minute.

According to the report by the Ministry of Health, as of Wednesday, the total number of infections was 668,209, of which 572,102 (86%) people have recovered, a total of 88,602 (13%) people remain with an active infection.

- Advertisement -

If you will recall, a little over a month ago, on December 21, 2021, before the Omicron variant started doing its thing, the country had hit a low of only 1,278 active infections. On that same day, there were only 105 new infections.

On Wednesday, there were 660 people in hospital, of which 124 in an intensive care unit.

A total of 7,505 people have lost their lives to covid in Costa Rica, with 13 deaths alone between Tuesday and Wednesday, on average, 1 death every two hours.

Last month, daily deaths related to covid were in the low single digits, with 10 days without a death recorded. In fact, in December, there were three consecutive days (December 12, 13 and 14) that no deaths due to covid were reported.

Have we hit the peak?

We can only hope so. However, it may still be some days before that may happen. The University of Costa Rica (UCR) model for the current wave of the pandemic forecasts hitting 15,000 new cases daily before we can, like in Europe, move towards ‘a kind of pandemic endgame’.

- Advertisement -

For now, we can all do our part, maintaining the sanitary measures to prevent further spread of Omicron with the proven health and social measures.

May the Omicron never be with you.

 

 

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleSan Jose airport was a mess on Wednesday, while omicron cases continue to rise (Photos)
Next article4.7 quake wakes up residents of Central Valley
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica applied 89,120 doses against covid in the last 8 days

QCOSTARICA - In the last 8 days, Costa Rica applied 89,120...
Read more

Private hospitals report an increase in people positive or with sympotns of covid in emergency services

QCOSTARICA -  As Costa Rica goes through the fourth wave of...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Tourists who died in a fatal accident had been in the country for five days

QCOSTARICA - The three American tourists who died Monday...
Health

US Travel Advisory: DO NOT Travel To Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Can a US citizen travel to Costa...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.