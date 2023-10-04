Wednesday 4 October 2023
41 people died in traffic accidents in September, mainly due to speed and driving under the influence

NationalNews
By Rico
41 people died in traffic accidents in September, mainly due to speed and driving under the influence

QCOSTARICA — The Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) called drivers for attention due to an increase in road mortality due to causes associated with speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The 41 deaths – this number represents only the deaths at the scene of an accident – is an increase compared to the previous month.

On related issues, the Cruz Roja Costarricense (Costa Rican Red Cross) reported they attended to 138 violent deaths in September,  45 of them involving a firearm.

 

