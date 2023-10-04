Wednesday 4 October 2023
What is status of the collection of the 2024 Marhcamo?

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – If you are the owner of a vehicle, the status of the yearly circulation permit known in Costa Rica as the marchamo, is a hot topic of discussion.

The property tax on the 2024 Marchamo has been reduced from 5% to 50%, depending on the fiscal (tax) value of the vehicle

The Marchamo has been a frequent news headliner over the last couple of months due to disagreements between legislators and the government over a reduction in the property tax for vehicles.

Now that the legislation has been approved without any opposition from the government, the process of implementation is in progress.

On October 5, the Ministerio de Hacienda (Ministry of Finance) is expected to transfer to the Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS) – the national insurer who is responsible for the collection of the Marchamo – the necessary information, to calculate the final cost to consumer come November 1, the start date of the collection.

The property tax makes up a major portion (67%) of the total cost, which also includes the required insurance from the INS, among other items.

In addition, the collection of the Marchamo includes any outstanding traffic fines registered against the vehicle, which includes late payment fees and interest. Click here to check any outstanding fines on your vehicle.

The property tax is only a part, albeit a major part (67%) of the total cost, which also includes the mandatory insurance provided by the INS.

The process ends on December 31, the last day to pay the 2024 Marchamo, after which drivers behind the wheel of a vehicle without the sticker are exposed to a fine and/or seizure of the vehicle’s license plate and/or the vehicle itself.

Unlike in years gone by, a grace period to pay the Marchamo was extended given the long lines at points of sale, mainly through INS offices or INS-approved insurance agents, today the Marchamo can be paid at any bank, online or in person.

Starting November 1 you can check the cost of your 2024 Marchamo here.

 

 

