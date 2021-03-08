47 travelers have tried to leave the country with false covid-19 test results in two weeks

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Public Security (MSP) reported on Friday that, in a period of two weeks, 47 travelers have tried to leave Costa Rica, through the Juan Santamaría (San Jose) airport, with false documents that show negative results of covid-19 tests.

From February 18 to date, airport authorities say they detained 45 foreigners and two Costa Ricans for this, a result of the joint effort by the Airport Police of the Air Surveillance Service (SVA), the Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ), the Prosecutor’s Office and Immigration police.

All travelers dace the charge of using a false document.

Faced with these situations, the officers who work at the air terminal also warn nationals and foreigners not become victims third parties, criminal groups dedicated to offering false documents for people who need to leave the country, at a lower price than the actual medical exams.

Most countries today, including the United States, Canada, UK and European Union, among others, required a negative covid-19 test result within 72 hours (3 days in the case of the U.S.) and/or an antigen test prior to boarding a flight.

Authorities have not released details about the forgery but did confirm that they were documents that had the letterhead of a laboratory, although they did not detail which one.

How do you protect yourself from a false document, which could, in addition to facing criminal charges, lose your flight?

Obtain your covid test for laboratories listed here and keep your receipt of payment as further proof.