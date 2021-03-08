Monday 8 March 2021
type here...
HealthNews

“I tell people: don’t be afraid, get vaccinated!”

This was expressed by doña Irma Ceciliano, 85 years of age, who lives in Pérez Zeledón, when she recounted her experience when receiving the vaccine.

by Rico
6

QCOSTARICA – “Don’t be afraid, get vaccinated,” are words of doña Irma Ceciliano, in a virtual conversation, along with three other seniors, telling President Carlos Alvarado about their experience and expectations with the vaccination against COVID-19.

President’s dialogue on March 4 with four seniors who have already been vaccinated against covid. Courtesy Casa Presidencial

Ceciliano, 85 years old and resident of Pérez Zeledón; doña Vera Badilla, 75 years old and connected from Garabito, Puntarenas, as well as don Ricardo Cedeño, over 71 years old, resident of San Rafael de Alajuela, and don Rogoberto Morales, 83 years old and a resident of Tibás, commented on how they have faced the pandemic and the light of hope that vaccination means to gradually return to their daily activities.

- Advertisement -

The conversation had just started and when the president asked how they felt and what they would say to the others, doña Irma said: “They treated my husband – 90 years old – and me wonderfully. I tell people: don’t be afraid, get vaccinated!

President’s dialogue on March 4 with four seniors who have already been vaccinated against covid. Courtesy Casa Presidencial

Doña Irma described the treatment that both have received from the health personnel, since they were called, as full of affection and tenderness. And she added: “Costa Rica is one of the most blessed countries for having the vaccine so quickly, it is a light of hope for us older people”

More: Chepito, the oldest Tico in the country, gets his second dose of the covid vaccine

- Advertisement -

The senior population has been the hardest hit by the virus, which has had a great impact on their daily lives.

Don Ricardo recalled how important his grandchildren are, whom he does not see with the same regularity as before the pandemic. “They are my gold bars, I tell them that, they have never left me alone, either by phone or in person, keeping the measurements, they always helped me to be firm,” Don Ricardo said during the call.

Don Rigoberto, at 83 years old and after having overcome three types of cancer, remains optimistic: “I would like to live more than a hundred years, when I have needed the Caja, they have always been there, and now with the vaccines, I cannot say more than it is a great blessing”.

President’s dialogue on March 4 with four seniors who have already been vaccinated against covid. Courtesy Casa Presidencial

President Alvarado admired the courage shown by these seniors to face the drastic changes that the pandemic brought to their lives, at the same time that he reminded them of how valuable seniors are to the country, to children, and grandchildren. The President also made them see that the country’s great effort is to save lives and keep families together for much longer.

Youtube video of the call: https://youtu.be/AedE_No3MXQ

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleLive press conference on the pandemic will now be weekly
Next article47 travelers have tried to leave the country with false covid-19 test results in two weeks
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

47 travelers have tried to leave the country with false covid-19 test results in two weeks

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Public Security (MSP) reported on Friday...
Read more

The year of the pandemic: the Juan Santamaría went from ‘bustling’ to desolation

QCOSTARICA - Within a few months, the Juan Santamaría International Airport...
Read more

MOST READ

Tourist visas extended to June 2, 2021

Immigration

Immigration issues resolution extending “tourist” visas

Rico -
UPDATED: The DGME confirmed that anyone entering the country on or after December 17, 2019, will be allowed to legally stay until June 1st,...
Business

Viatris, a world leader in the manufacture of generic drugs, opens operations in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA -Viatris, one of the largest generic drug manufacturers in the world, announced the opening of commercial operations in Costa Rica, with an initial...
News

The race to replace Carlos Alvarado in 2022

Rico -
QCOSTARICA  - Twenty eight Costa Rican's are lining up who want the position that Carlos Alvarado when he leaves office on May 8, 2022,...
Pura Vida

Torre del Bicentenario: An envisioned project to commemorate Costa Rica’s 200th

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - To commemorate the Bicentennial of Costa Rica that occurs in 2021, Inverse Project has designed the Torre del Bicentenario for this important...
Health

24 Travelers found with false covid-19 test at San Jose airport

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A total of 24 travelers, so far, face problems with the law when discovered trying to leave Costa Rica, through the San...
HQ

More than 36,000 people in indigenous territories will have telephony and internet

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Some 36,000 people from 14 indigenous territories in the South and Atlantic zones will benefit from broadband services and fixed and mobile...
Colombia

Alert in Colombia due to the start of the first rainy season

Q24N -
Q COLOMBIA – In less than two weeks, Colombia enters its first rainy season of the year, which will very possibly have an increase...
Expat Focus

Best Places to Retire in Latin America in 2021 — InternationalLiving.com

Q Costa Rica -
International Living’s annual Global Retirement Index compares, contrasts, ranks, and rates 25 countries across 10 categories. “All over the planet, we’ve identified friendly, good-value, warm-weather...
El Salvador

Nayib Bukele devastated and opened a fear: what will the “millennial populist” do with absolute power in El Salvador

Q24N -
Q24N - Nayib Bukele entered the legislative palace surrounded by military personnel carrying long weapons. He walked in front of the benches before the...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.