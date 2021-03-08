QCOSTARICA – “Don’t be afraid, get vaccinated,” are words of doña Irma Ceciliano, in a virtual conversation, along with three other seniors, telling President Carlos Alvarado about their experience and expectations with the vaccination against COVID-19.

Ceciliano, 85 years old and resident of Pérez Zeledón; doña Vera Badilla, 75 years old and connected from Garabito, Puntarenas, as well as don Ricardo Cedeño, over 71 years old, resident of San Rafael de Alajuela, and don Rogoberto Morales, 83 years old and a resident of Tibás, commented on how they have faced the pandemic and the light of hope that vaccination means to gradually return to their daily activities.

The conversation had just started and when the president asked how they felt and what they would say to the others, doña Irma said: “They treated my husband – 90 years old – and me wonderfully. I tell people: don’t be afraid, get vaccinated!

Doña Irma described the treatment that both have received from the health personnel, since they were called, as full of affection and tenderness. And she added: “Costa Rica is one of the most blessed countries for having the vaccine so quickly, it is a light of hope for us older people”

The senior population has been the hardest hit by the virus, which has had a great impact on their daily lives.

Don Ricardo recalled how important his grandchildren are, whom he does not see with the same regularity as before the pandemic. “They are my gold bars, I tell them that, they have never left me alone, either by phone or in person, keeping the measurements, they always helped me to be firm,” Don Ricardo said during the call.

Don Rigoberto, at 83 years old and after having overcome three types of cancer, remains optimistic: “I would like to live more than a hundred years, when I have needed the Caja, they have always been there, and now with the vaccines, I cannot say more than it is a great blessing”.

President Alvarado admired the courage shown by these seniors to face the drastic changes that the pandemic brought to their lives, at the same time that he reminded them of how valuable seniors are to the country, to children, and grandchildren. The President also made them see that the country’s great effort is to save lives and keep families together for much longer.

Youtube video of the call: https://youtu.be/AedE_No3MXQ

