Wednesday 14 September 2022
4th case of monkey pox confirmed in Costa Rica

The case of the 30-year-old man is considered an 'imported case'

HealthThe Third Column
Dollar Exchange

¢631.97 Buy

¢639.48 Sell

14 September 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health confirmed the fourth case of monkeypox in Costa Rica. This is of a 30-year-old Costa Rican man, who made a trip abroad and returned last week.

According to Health, the symptoms presented by the patient were fever and rash in some parts of the body. He is not hospitalized and the respective health order was issued, which includes a trace of all contacts.

Rodrigo Marín, director of Health Surveillance, mentioned that it is considered an ‘imported case’.

The other three confirmed cases were of a 34-year-old American, a 31-year-old Costa Rican and a 42-year-old Colombian nationalized Costa Rican who has no relation to the two previous cases.

