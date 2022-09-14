Wednesday 14 September 2022
Southwest strengthens air connectivity in Costa Rica with two new flights

The increase is due to the fact that Costa Rica is a very popular destination for North Americans.

By Q Costa Rica
Dollar Exchange

¢631.97 Buy

¢639.48 Sell

14 September 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – Southwest Airlines announced two new flights and an increase in frequencies to the two main international airports in Costa Rica.

 

Southwest indicated that as of March 9, 2023, it will fly twice a week (Saturday and Sunday) to the Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO); and, as of Saturday, March 11, 2023, the Denver-San José flight will open the Denver-San Jose flight.

On March 9, 2023, the airline will double the Baltimore and Denver flight to the Guanacaste airport (LIR).

“We are on the right path, our mission as an Institution is to reach the (arrival) numbers of 2019 in 2023 and we will only achieve that if the airlines enable more seats to Costa Rica and if we diversify the offer of products and services. The news that Southwest is doubling its offer to Costa Rica is then music to our ears and to the country in general,” said Tourism Minister William Rodríguez.

Southwest has been flying to Costa Rican since 2015 and has been a strategic ally for connectivity in the country ever since.

The United States remains solid as the main source market for tourists to Costa Rica.

According to ICT data, during the first seven months of this year (January to July) the country received 819,548 American tourists by air.

Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

