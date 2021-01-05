Tuesday 5 January 2021
5.5 earthquake shakes the border area between Costa Rica and Panama

The National Seismological Network located it 14 kilometers northwest of Punta Burica, Panama, while the Ovsicori registered it 6.7 kilometers southwest of La Vaca de Corredores de Puntarenas

by Rico
53

QCOSTARICA – A 5.5-degree earthquake struck southern Costa Rica and northern Panama at 6:55 pm Monday, January 4.

The National Seismological Network (RSN) indicated that this Monday’s earthquake had a magnitude of 5.5 degrees. Photo: RSN

The Red Sismológica Nacional (RSN) – National Seismological Network – located the epicenter 14 kilometers northwest of Punta Burica, Panama, at a depth of 19 kilometers.

For its part, the Observatorio Vulcanológico y Sismológico de Costa Rica (Ovsicori) Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica – registered the earthquake at 5.16 degrees, with a depth of 5 kilometers, the epicenter located 6.7 kilometers southwest of La Vaca de Corredores de Puntarenas.

The Laboratorio de Ingeniería Sísmica de la Universidad de Costa Rica (UCR)  – Seismic Engineering Laboratory of the University of Costa Rica – reported that the movement was felt with greater intensity in Ciudad Neily, in Laurel de Corredores and in OV-Coton de Coto Brus.

The Instituto de Geociencias de la Universidad de Panamá  – Institute of Geosciences of the University of Panama – recorded that the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.5 degrees and that it occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers.

Twitter users mentioned that the earthquake was strongly felt in the southern part of Costa Rica.

“Very strong and short in Salas Vindas, Ciudad Neily”, commented Hector Feoli. “Very strong in the southern part of Costa Rica,” added Antonio López.

The Red Cross and the National Emergency Commission (CNE) did not report any people injured or damages by the seismic movement.

 

Closing of land borders extended to February 1
It's January and that means it's "tax time"!
