Monday 4 January 2021
Closing of land borders extended to February 1

QCOSTARICA – The closure of land borders will continue until February 1, announced by the Government this Monday, January 4, 2021, after signing an extension to maintain the containment measure.

Legal residents in Costa Rica who leave the country and return by land must comply with a sanitary isolation order for a period of 14 days. Photo: Rafael Pac

Thus, only nationals or foreigners with permanent, temporary, special or non-resident residence subcategory stay, can enter the country by land.

In the same way, the closure of maritime borders is maintained, with the exception of yachts or sailboats so that nationals, legal residents, and tourists can enter the country.

These measures will be reviewed and analyzed by the Executive Branch in accordance with the epidemiological behavior of Covid-19 in the country.

The extension will take effect from January 5.

Since last November 1, foreigners with legal residents in Costa Rica can enter the country through authorized immigration posts, including land borders.

Important to note that residents who leave the country and return by land must comply with a 14-day sanitary isolation order. The measure is mandatory, so they will not be able to go out to work or carry out any other activity during their stay on Costa Rican soil.

Those who fail to comply with the sanitary order are exposed to a fine of a base salary, which currently is ¢464,300 colones (US$775 dollars).

 

