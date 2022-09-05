Monday 5 September 2022
5.6 magnitude earthquake with epicenter in Osa

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 with an epicenter in Osa, in the southern zone, was perceived in much of the Central Valley early this Saturday.

According to the national seismological network, the Red Sismológica Nacional, (RSN), the telluric movement was recorded at 12:53 am, at a depth of 15 kilometers and its epicenter was located 26 km southwest of Bahía Ballena in Osa.

The Observatorio Vulcanológico y Sismológico de Costa Rica (OVSICORI), – Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica, after the main event reported another telluric movement with an epicenter in Santa Elena de Osa.

The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Commission – did not report major damage or injuries.

