Monday 5 September 2022
Don’t forget the umbrella!

IMN forecasts start of the week with rainy afternoons throughout much of the country

NationalRedaqtedWeather
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The rains of the late part of last week will continue this week, so don’t forget that umbrella, as the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) forecasts a start to the week with hot mornings and rainy afternoons in much of the country.

Last week, due to heavy downpours, the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Commission – decreed a yellow alert in almost the entire country, with Heredia and Aserrí being the areas most affected by floods.

In the Central Valley, heavy rains threatened, but never materialized for the most part.

IMN meteorologist Gabriela Chinchilla said that conditions typical of the rainy season in September will continue throughout this week.

CNE authorities asked to reinforce caution in high-risk areas, since rainy conditions above normal are expected mainly in the Central Valley, Pacific and North Zone.

Weather forecast for today, Monday, September 5, 2022:

This Monday we will again have an increase in the humidity contained in the south of Central America, this due to the position that the ITCZ will have over the country and its reinforcement. Partly to cloudy skies with rapidly growing storm clouds are expected in the mountains of the Central and South Pacific in the morning. By the afternoon, the downpours will be present with an electrical storm in the Central Valley and North Zone. More isolated in Guanacaste and the Caribbean mountains.

Click here for the most updated weather forecast (in English) by the IMN.

