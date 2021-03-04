5 cantons register less than 10 active cases of covid-19

QCOSTARICA – Five of the 82 cantons of Costa Rica register fewer than 10 active cases of covid-19 to this date, according to the most recent official statistics of the Ministry of Health, to March 3.

These are the cantons of Hojancha (2 cases), Dota (4 cases), San Mateo (7 cases), Cañas (8 cases) and León Cortés (8).

Of those cantons, Cañas was the first to present a positive case, on May 5, 2020. It was followed by San Mateo, on June 2; Hojancha, on June 13; León Cortés on July 10 and finally Dota, on August 12.

At the opposite extreme, the cantons with the most active covid-19 cases are: Alajuela (2,218 cases), San José (1,326 cases), Pérez Zeledón (1,308 cases), Desamparados (1,299 cases) and Corredores (1,150 cases).

COVID-19: Incidence by canton, listed by most active to least

Since the beginning of 2021, the number of daily infections of covid-19 has decreased gradually, as well as the number of people hospitalized and deaths.

Since the first case of coronavirus back on March 6, 2020, Costa Rica has accumulated, at March 3, 2021, 205,890 cases (180,474 Costa Ricans and 25,416 foreigners) of which 185,045 or 90% have recovered.

The number of hospitalizations on Wednesday stood at 233, of which 135 are in an intensive care unit (ICU); the number of deaths associated with covid-19 is 2,824, of which 1,770 are men and 1,054 are women, ranging in age from 2 to 101 years.