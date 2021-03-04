Thursday 4 March 2021
Ivonne Cerdas to represent Costa Rica at Miss Universe 2020

The competition will be held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida, USA, on May 16, 2021

by Luis Morales
10

Q MAGAZINE – Miss Costa Rica 2020, Ivonne Cerdas, will soon be traveling to Florida to represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant.

After a year and a half without being able to hold the pageant, on Wednesday, the Miss Universe organizations announced that the 69th edition of the Miss Universe competition will be held on May 16, 2021, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida, USA.

Read more: Third time was the charm: Ivonne Cerdas is the new Miss Costa Rica

The last Miss Universe was held in December 2019. Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa will crown her successor at the end of the event and will have become the longest holder of the crown in the history of the pageant.

This will be the third time in the history of the competition in which the event will be held after the calendar year has ended; this previously occurred during Miss Universe 2014 and Miss Universe 2016, when both were held in January of the following year.

Miss Costa Rica 2020, Ivonne Cerdas, is among the 67 delegates selected for the pageant.

Paula M. Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization, said in a press release issued on March 3, that they have spent months planning a safe competition amid the pandemic.

Read more: Blind singer will choose the new Miss Costa Rica

Guidelines similar to those adopted in November for the Miss USA held in Memphis will be followed.

The president of the organization clarified that they are not yet clear whether or not they will allow a live audience.

The Miss Universe pageant will be broadcast in more than 160 countries around the world. In the United States, it can be also be seen in Spanish on Telemundo; in Costa Rica on Teletica, owner of the “Miss” franchise in Costa Rica.

At the beginning of this year, it was announced that negotiations are being carried out to old the Miss Universe 2021 in Costa Rica.

 

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Luis Morales

