The Ministry of Health raised the number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus Covid-19 coronavirus in Costa Rica to five on Saturday night.

Through a press release, the authorities detailed that among the infected people are a couple of American tourists, as well as three Costa Ricans.

The American woman, 49, was the first person to test positive in tests conducted by the Instituto Costarricense de Investigación y Enseñanza en Nutrición y Salud (Inciensa) – Costa Rican Institute for Research and Teaching in Nutrition and Health.

She and her husband, arriving from New York on March 1 at the San Jose airport, were asymptomatic. She developed symptoms days after, while her husband, still does not show symptoms, but tested positive for the virus.

The third confirmed case is that of a 54-year-old man, who remains in a delicate condition in a public hospital.

The list also includes an aunt of his, 73, as well as a 41-year-old woman, who is his caregiver.

The Ministry of Health said American tourists remain isolated and under medical supervision in a San Jose hotel, whose name has not been made public.

Meanwhile, Costa Ricans are isolated in public hospitals. While the 54-year-old man is in a delicate condition, the other two are stable .

Additionally, seven suspicious cases between nationals and foreigners are being investigated. Among them is a person who had contact with the patient who is delicate condition in hospital and six other individuals who have no link with each other, or with those confirmed.

All are in isolation in a hotel or their home.

Health Minister Daniel Salas indicated that for the moment, no community transmission has been recorded in Costa Rica.

He also reminded of the importance of following sneezing and coughing protocols (use a forearm or tissue, for example), as well as good hand washing, especially before touching the face, and greeting people without hands or kiss.

“It is important to clarify to the population that the presence of new suspected and confirmed cases coincide with the expansion of the virus in the world and that is why we reinforce the need for self-care and prevention by all, ”he said.

The Health Secretary said on March 2 that the suspected cases of the new coronavirus will be handled in Costa Rica as if they were confirmed, in order to ensure patient care and expedite the processing of samples sent to the laboratory for eventual ratification of the diagnosis