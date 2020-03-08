Epidemiologist Dr. Jorge Victoria asserts the experience of Latin America and the Caribbean in the prevention of viruses and diseases such as measles and H1NI, which “allowed them to strengthen their diagnostic and response capacity” and is today the main strength in the fight against COVID-19.

The doctor, coordinator of Disease Surveillance and Control of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), made his assertions in his presentation to the Health Commission of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (PARLATINO), with permanent headquarters in Panama City, before the emergence of cases in the region.

Dr. Victoria stressed that this work has allowed the region to strengthen its capacity for diagnosis and response to the new coronavirus.

The PAHO epidemiologist pointed out that the interesting thing is that the disease has mostly not been detected in airports despite controls, but in health facilities, after the symptoms appeared.

Dr. Victoria said that in the People’s Republic of China the cases of CoVid 19 have decreased, however, at this time there are a greater number of infected people outside the Asian country

The PAHO expert called for attention to prevent the spread of alarmist or false news because they spread irresponsibly even faster than CoVid 19 himself and urged people to also keep the concerns of diseases with a higher mortality rate such as They are: diabetes, heart disease, dengue, Zika, among others.