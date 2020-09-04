Friday, 4 September 2020
5 rejected on first commercial flight from the US after reopening

Three residents for not paying the caja, two arriving from unauthorized countries

(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica’s immigration service, the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) confirmed the rejection of 5 passengers who were coming on the first commercial flight from the United States after Costa Rica reopened air borders to U.S. tourists.

Arrivals hall at the San Jose airport in Costa Rica. Archive photo

They are 3 foreigners with residence who were rejected for not registering payment to the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) and 2 tourists who came from unauthorized countries, confirmed the DGME. No other details were given.

Flight UAL1080 became the first commercial flight with tourists from the United States after the country reopened flights from the United States.

Flight UAL1080, left Newark airport (EWR) in New Jersey at 8:20 am (EDT) and arrived at the Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) at 11:34 am (CST).

The immigration service communications department avoided saying how many passengers arrived on the flight.

As of September 1, the entry of tourists, residents of New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and the District of Columbia (DC) resumed.

As of September 15, residents of the states of Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Colorado will be allowed entry.

Currently, the country has authorized the entry of foreigners by air from the following countries: Japan, Thailand, China, Australia, New Zealand, Uruguay, European Union (Schengen area), United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States (as per above).

 

