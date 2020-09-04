San Jose airport lays off 22 caused by COVID-19

(QCOSTARICA) The San Jose airport manager, Aeris, confirmed the dismissal of 22 people on August 28 as a result of the pandemic caused by COVID-19 and the reduction in airport operations.

The company said the cutbacks are in the administrative and operational areas.

It also assured that all those laid off “will have the guarantees of the law and additionally the services of an expert company in the search for new job opportunities and reintegration into the market”.

“As members of the aeronautical industry, AERIS has not been excluded from the strong impact generated by the COVID-19 pandemic. That is why we must announce some painful terminations, but necessary to ensure the provision of the services that we provide to the country, in a context where only 3% of operations have been resumed, and thus maintain high levels of efficiency,” said Rafael Mencía, Executive Director of AERIS.

Also, Aeris will provide private health insurance coverage to January 31, 2021, for the laid-off employees.

The company emphasized that the layoffs do not affect services at the air terminal during the reopening stage.

The Juan Santamaría (SJO) and Daniel Oduber (LIR) in Liberia, airports reopened their commercial operation and began receiving passengers since last August 1.

On Thursday, September 3, the first of the commercial flights form the U.S., United Airlines from Newark, New Jersey, authorized starting September 1, landed at the Juan Santamaria.