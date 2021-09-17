500 Intel drones illuminated the night of celebration of the Bicentennial of Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – During the celebration of the Bicentennial of Independence Wednesday night, 500 Intel drones provided the magical show, the first in the country.

While the country was celebrating its 200the, the company (Intel) was pre-celebrating the 25 years of the announcement of the arrival to Costa Rica, which will be held in November this year.

The sky over the National Stadium was illuminated with a series of figures alluding to the Costa Rican identity, such as the Arenal Volcano, the sloth bear and the map of the country, among others, as well. as well as about the 25 years of Intel in Costa Rica.

This was made possible by using custom Intel software to manage flight operations from a single computer.

“At Intel Costa Rica there is much to celebrate, since it is 25 years of the contribution of Costa Ricans to the Intel Corporation and to the economic and social development of the country. We hope you have enjoyed the show and we thank the Municipality of San José, as the organizer of the event, for allowing us to participate in such an important celebration,” said Ileana Rojas, General Manager of Intel Costa Rica.

The realization of the drone show, within the event organized by the Municipality of San José, did not represent any cost for the city – that is taxpayers – since Intel had already planned to carry out this show to start its 25 years celebration.

