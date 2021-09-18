Saturday 18 September 2021
type here...
Search

Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 18: “ODD” ending plates CANNOT circulate

The vehicle restrictions are countrywide and apply every day

National
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 18: “ODD” ending plates CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - Starting today, September 18, we go back...
Read more

500 Intel drones illuminated the night of celebration of the Bicentennial of Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - During the celebration of the Bicentennial of...
Read more

Covid-19 contagion rate drops, but hospitals still under pressure

QCOSTARICA - The contagion rate of covid-19 once again...
Read more

More than 1.1 million vaccines against covid-19 have been received so far in September

QCOSTARICA - With the arrival of 157,950 doses of...
Read more

Chile reopens borders to visitors ahead of summer tourism season

Q24N - SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile announced plans to...
Read more

Chile among the 5 countries that are opening up and living with Covid

Q REPORTS - London (CNN) - More than 18...
Read more

Why buy a flat in Dubai

Investing and getting a good income is one of...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Starting today, September 18, we go back to the odds and evens restricted for the balance of the month. So, for today, September 18, vehicles with ODD (1, 3, 5, 7, 9)  CANNOT circulate.

The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

- Advertisement -

From 9:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles included in the well-known exemptions, such as picking up and dropping off someone at the airport, rental cars, moving to and from work, and more, can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions. Scroll down and click on “Excepciones restricción vehicular”.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢107,000 colones, plus costs.

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article500 Intel drones illuminated the night of celebration of the Bicentennial of Costa Rica
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 17: Plates ending in “9 & 0” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Friday, September 17, vehicles with plates ending...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 16: Plates ending in “7 & 8” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Thursday, September 16, vehicles with plates ending...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.